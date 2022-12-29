Read full article on original website
Related
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Woman, 62, who fell in freezing car park helped by strangers during four-hour wait for ambulance
A 62-year-old woman who dislocated her hip in a car park in Grantham was helped by strangers as she waited almost four hours for an ambulance in sub-zero temperatures.Julie Jackson-Corney, of Leadenham, Lincolnshire, fell to the ground next to her car after she felt her hip come out of its socket, leaving her unable to move from the freezing tarmac until paramedics arrivedSeveral strangers noticed Ms Jackson-Corney was in need of aid and rushed to her side to provide blankets, duvets, a hot water bottle, and a heater to keep her warm. One of her rescuers called for an...
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Family are left 'absolutely devastated' after 13-year-old schoolboy is run over by a car just a MONTH before his 14th birthday
The family of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by car near Liverpool said they are 'absolutely devastated' as they announced that his life support has been turned off just a month before his 14th birthday. Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra Estate near the Showcase cinema...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
Tributes to woman, 36, who died after Mini Cooper crashed into river killing two on Christmas Day
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "funny and intelligent" mum who was killed when her Mini Cooper plunged into a river on Christmas Day. Rachel Curtis, 36, died when her Mini Cooper crashed into the River Tawe in Swansea, South Wales - killing her and another man. Rachel, a self-employed...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Sea swimmer claims water company’s ‘disgusting’ sewage dumps left her bedridden
A woman who was ill for a week after swimming in the sea has blamed a water company for dumping sewage.Julia Walker, 43, a social worker from Shoreham, West Sussex, is a regular swimmer and went for a dip one morning in September.She headed down to Shoreham beach for a swim and later complained that her kidneys were in such pain that she was unable to stand up.Julia then called a doctor who asked her to come in for tests, which later confirmed she was suffering from a bacterial kidney infection.She said: “I felt really rotten, I was bedridden and...
Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
iheart.com
Teenage Boy Winds Up In The Hospital After Swallowing A Jellyfish
The hospital isn’t where anyone wants to spend Christmas Day, but for an 18-year-old boy in Australia, it was a horrible experience. The boy was swimming at Bondi Beach when a bluebottle jellyfish swam into his mouth…and he swallowed it. He managed to make it back to shore,...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Upworthy
Triplets reunite with garbage collector who was their 'hero' when they were 3 year olds
Some friendships are unique and special, especially the ones that kids build in their younger years. One such relationship is between three children and a neighborhood garbage collector in Orlando, Florida. Tony Parks used to go about doing his usual work of collecting garbage. Until one day, he saw these triplets Olivia, Emma, and Axel. Carla Wierenicz, the children’s mother said, "They were excited to see it lift and know and dump it on the back and I say, ‘you know what? Come on, let's go see how it works,’” as reported by mynbc5. They used to await Parks coming so much that they would leave their breakfast table when they heard the truck coming. Even Parks “loved the kids” and he was the “kids’ hero,” said the mother.
Police are called in to investigate death of boy, four, at Center Parcs resort swimming pool
The child was pulled from a pool at the leisure complex in Longleat, Wiltshire, at around 11am on Christmas Eve, with emergency services including the air ambulance scrambled.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Man dies two weeks after fiancee
A man has died following a fire at his house, two weeks after his fiancee was fatally injured in the blaze. Kieran Naylor, 33, died on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries during the fire on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day...
I was run over by TWO Tube trains and suffered horrific injuries – no one heard my screams for 15 minutes
A WOMAN who suffered horrific injuries after being run over by two Tube trains said that no one heard her screams for 15 minutes. Sarah de Lagarde, 44, was travelling home from work on September 30 when she lost her footing and fell down the gap between the train and the platform edge.
Comments / 0