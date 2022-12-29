Some friendships are unique and special, especially the ones that kids build in their younger years. One such relationship is between three children and a neighborhood garbage collector in Orlando, Florida. Tony Parks used to go about doing his usual work of collecting garbage. Until one day, he saw these triplets Olivia, Emma, and Axel. Carla Wierenicz, the children’s mother said, "They were excited to see it lift and know and dump it on the back and I say, ‘you know what? Come on, let's go see how it works,’” as reported by mynbc5. They used to await Parks coming so much that they would leave their breakfast table when they heard the truck coming. Even Parks “loved the kids” and he was the “kids’ hero,” said the mother.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO