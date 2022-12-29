Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning.

It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.

The New Orleans Police Department reports a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

No word on his condition, a suspect or a motive at this time.

