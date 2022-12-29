Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning.
It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
The New Orleans Police Department reports a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.
No word on his condition, a suspect or a motive at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 2