ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded

By Amy Russo
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThqNX_0jxXoMWI00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning.

It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.

The New Orleans Police Department reports a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

No word on his condition, a suspect or a motive at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Bourbon Street Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street that left one man injured on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon Street around 1:47 p.m. Officers reported that they apprehended the suspect shortly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy