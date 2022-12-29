When I arrived in Olympia in 2014 to begin reporting on state government, some of my first stories were about how and whether Washington should regulate firearms. That year’s November election featured two competing measures, one by gun-rights advocates and another by those seeking tighter firearms restrictions. Each proposal made its pitch whether to expand or prohibit background checks of private gun sales, something often known as the “gun-show loophole.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO