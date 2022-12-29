ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Seattle Children's living up to its antiracist pledge?

Two years after Dr. Ben Danielson, beloved leader of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic in the Central District, resigned while accusing Seattle Children’s Hospital of failing to address racism throughout its medical system, the hospital network says it has made progress in addressing those problems. Some people agree, but they still want to see more forward movement.
To a PNW historian, 2022 looked pretty familiar

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” That is the attitude instilled in me by my parents, who lived through the Great Depression. They taught me that America is supposed to be a land of optimism, but that we also have to deal with setbacks. The past few years have proved that.
Out & Back: Yes Farm helps Black Seattleites reconnect with land

Yes Farm is not your typical farm. Surrounded by a busy highway on one side and construction on another, right in the middle of Seattle, the Yesler Terrace urban farm is a place that reconnects Black people to the land while building community through the promotion of mental, cultural and spiritual health.
WA schools became battleground over books

To set the record straight, the Mukilteo School District did not debate a ban of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird in 2022. But the decision in Mukilteo to remove Mockingbird from its ninth-grade required reading list came amid a growing number of challenges on what books should be allowed in schools as well as a larger reckoning on how to talk about racism in K-12 classrooms.
Black-owned coffee shops see opportunity after Starbucks closure

In 1995, George Staggers had his eye on the perfect place for a coffee shop in the Central District. The corner building at 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street — across from the popular Red Apple shopping center — was newly built and unoccupied. Staggers, who was then and still is CEO of the Central Area Development Association (CADA), saw an opportunity.
Podcast | Inside the urban farm with a historic mission

The relationship between Black people and agriculture in the United States has long been dominated by one obvious and ominous image: Black Americans working the land as enslaved people. But a different image is being formed at Yes Farm in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood. There, between a construction site and...
The past (and possible future) of Washington state gun bills

When I arrived in Olympia in 2014 to begin reporting on state government, some of my first stories were about how and whether Washington should regulate firearms. That year’s November election featured two competing measures, one by gun-rights advocates and another by those seeking tighter firearms restrictions. Each proposal made its pitch whether to expand or prohibit background checks of private gun sales, something often known as the “gun-show loophole.”
ArtSEA: Make a quantum leap in gift-giving at Seattle museum shops

This week scientists made an enormous breakthrough in nuclear fusion, manufacturing a reaction that created more energy than went into it. (Here’s how Seattle’s own Bill Nye the Science Guy explains it.) That could mean a bright new future in clean energy. But the question nobody’s asking is: How can we harness this knowledge for holiday shopping?
So you want to support Seattle arts? Here's how

From Salish carving to the jazz of Jackson Street to mystical modernism and grunge, Seattle has long been a hotbed of artistic innovation. But the city’s tech and real estate boom have made it increasingly difficult for artists to afford to live and make work here. The situation is...
Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support

Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
Shop local this holiday season at 21 Seattle art markets

Our end-of-year gift-giving advice is the same as ever: Shop local, shop small — and shop art. Retail foot traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels and e-commerce reigns supreme, so artists and independent artisans could use a boost. In Seattle, our eggnog cup runneth over with holiday markets, pop-ups and end-of-year art shows. Which means there are plenty of opportunities to shop for artist-made pottery and jewelry, locally designed homewares and paintings that won’t break the bank.
ArtSEA: Minimalist pleasures in a maximalist holiday season

We’ve arrived at the last days of 2022, with the holidays coming in hot and heavy and draped with perhaps a little too much tinsel. Whether or not you’re a fan of the festive elfin business, I encourage you to celebrate the real-world magic of the creative process — as seen in several current shows around town.
