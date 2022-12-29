Read full article on original website
KHON2
Best gifts we tested and loved under $50
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From waffle irons to light-up dog collars, there are plenty of gifts for the people in your life under $50. In this price range, you can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for the home, gym and outdoors. There are kitchen...
KHON2
Best wardrobe
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many homes, especially older ones, simply don’t have enough closet space to accommodate every garment people need to store. Wardrobes, available in many sizes and styles, offer a smart storage solution for clothes that won’t fit in your closet. Wardrobes are tall enough that you can hang long and short garments in them, and many have shelves and drawers for folded clothing and other accessories. Some high-quality models, such as the Palace Imports Metro, even feature a mirror.
KHON2
Best recliner slipcover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
KHON2
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
7 ways to double your space in a small kitchen
If you have a small kitchen, these tips will help to maximize your space and get the most out of it.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Why You Should Never Use A Dishwasher Tablet In Your Washing Machine
While it may seem a logical hack to use dishwasher tablets to get your washing machine squeaky clean (like your dishes), stop before you pop one in for a spin.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Woman Transforms $2 Thrift Store Glassware Into Adorable Candles
Pst… all candle lovers will get down with this.
KHON2
Best playpen
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every parent knows about the dreaded silence that falls when children get into things they shouldn’t be while you aren’t looking. You can avoid this by using a playpen. Playpens can also help keep toys from being scattered to the four winds by containing everything to a designated play area in addition to occasionally doubling as barriers and fences to make an entire room a playpen.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
How to clean an Instant Pot — tips to remove grease and grime
Need to know how to clean an Instant Pot? Here, we cover everything you need to do to deep clean this pressure cooker.
KHON2
12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.
BHG
Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off
A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December.
KHON2
Best high-end digital camera
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have the latest smartphone, it may seem like getting a high-end digital camera is redundant and not necessary. However, digital cameras have advantages that smartphones won’t be able to match for quite some time. Additionally, a high-end digital camera offers improved flash technology and a larger image sensor that allows you to truly capture the beauty you see. If you’re looking for the best high-end digital camera professionals use, check out the Sony A7 III.
KHON2
Best Corsair PC case
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer case isn’t just a container that holds the components together. Through customizable parts and brightly colored RGB lighting, it’s often an extension of the owner’s personality. Corsair is an American company that has been making...
KHON2
Best infrared sauna
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you interested in incorporating self-care and wellness into your regular routine? If you’re looking to invest in at-home treatments, infrared saunas are some of the best options on the market. The therapeutic heat and light create a soothing effect, helping to reduce anxiety and improve overall wellness. With a wide price range, you’re almost sure to find one that fits your budget.
