Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100
“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time. Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
WREG
Best stainless-steel trash can
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the biggest byproducts of living in a consumer-based society is the rapid accumulation of waste that we have no need for. The best way to make sure our waste doesn’t get out of hand is to dispose of it in a trash can. Stainless-steel options are more hygienic and longer-lasting than plastic versions.
WREG
Best recliner slipcover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
7 ways to double your space in a small kitchen
If you have a small kitchen, these tips will help to maximize your space and get the most out of it.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Why You Should Never Use A Dishwasher Tablet In Your Washing Machine
While it may seem a logical hack to use dishwasher tablets to get your washing machine squeaky clean (like your dishes), stop before you pop one in for a spin.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Woman Transforms $2 Thrift Store Glassware Into Adorable Candles
Pst… all candle lovers will get down with this.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
WREG
Best fireplace grate
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a fireplace, you know a fireplace grate isn’t an option; it is crucial to the performance and care of your fireplace. Because of this, you purchase the best fireplace grate you can. There are a number...
How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo
Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
BHG
Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off
A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December.
denver7.com
You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
yankodesign.com
AI-generated Gaudi-like kitchen and home appliances add aesthetics to your space
Over the past decades, the minimalist and stark aesthetic has become the favored kind of design, from vehicles to gadgets to kitchen appliances. While there are certain people who appreciate this kind of look and would prefer their homes to be the same, there are also people who prefer to have some more color and more vibrant designs to our home appliances and decorations to add something more to our spaces. AI designs may be a bit controversial now but there are some designers who are using it to create their own takes on furniture and appliance designs.
Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper Is Perfect For Gifts For Bacon-Lovers
While choosing a gift your partner, family member or friend will love is essential, sometimes the presentation makes it even better. For instance, if someone on your gift shopping list is known for their fondness of bacon, you can purchase wrapping paper on Etsy that will take any present up a notch.
CBS News
New Years 2023 cleaning deals on robot vacuums, laundry appliances and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Keeping up with all of your home cleaning tasks can be exhausting and time consuming, but the right robot vacuum...
Comments / 0