Robert Smythe
1d ago

Access to water is not a human right. It can't be "legislated" into a human right. Legislature creates political rights. Regardless, access to water is not guaranteed to any of us. It's why people and tribes and countries fight (and die, and conquer, and get conquered) over resources that are scarce - water, energy, and land to access those resources and to grow food etc.

Vicki Vandenburg
1d ago

Why do we release water from reservoirs and lakes for endangered species like the Delta Smelt or the Steelhead Trout? Are fish more important than Humans? You want to give us water but AB 1668 is limiting indoor water use to 50 gallons per resident per day. Our government is schizophrenic.

without compromise
1d ago

Funny how the democrats can't see the ocean as a reliable water source..but they can see sewer water as such..

