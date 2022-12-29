Read full article on original website
WA farmers search for silver linings after a tough year for crops
The Tonnemaker family, which operates farms in Woodinville and Royal City in Eastern Washington, has something to celebrate this holiday season despite losing nearly their entire sweet-cherry crop earlier in 2022. Those visiting year-round farmers markets in Capitol Hill, West Seattle or the University District this month will discover peppers...
Mushroom farmworkers in Yakima Valley rally for union support
Many shoppers pass the mushrooms in the produce aisle without much thought. A group of mushroom pickers from the Yakima Valley sought to change that late last month when they staged a rally outside Metropolitan Market’s Lower Queen Anne location in Seattle. Workers, United Farm Workers labor organizers and...
A closer look at the complexity of the 'Latino vote' in Central WA
The most recent series of our Crosscut Reports podcast, “Up for Grabs,” started with a lawsuit. At the beginning of 2022, advocates from Central Washington’s Latino communities sued the state’s redistricting commission, alleging that the recently redrawn 15th legislative district denied these voters “equal opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.” Crosscut Reporter Mai Hoang, who has lived in and reported on Yakima for the past 15 years, got to work on a news story. But she knew this was one with a long and complicated history.
