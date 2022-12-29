ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Kenneth R. Weber, 81, of Vergennes

VERGENNES — Kenneth Robert Weber, dearest husband, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many near and far, died peacefully in his home on December 17, 2022. Kenneth/Papa/Ken/Pops was a big man with a big personality, and could fill a room with his hearty laugh and outgoing manner. He loved camping, music, travel adventures or any activity that brought the family together. Ken was an avid photographer and spent many hours capturing Vermont landscapes and birds.
Six exhibits to remember from 2022

Six exhibits to remember from 2022

Galleries were open this year! Sometimes by appointment, but it was a welcome change to see art in person again. Here are six exhibits to remember from 2022.
Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol

PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol

KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
Two school leaders are preparing to step down

Two school leaders are preparing to step down

MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County's three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he's now looking for a new job "in urban settings outside Vermont." This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Storm hammers animal sanctuary

Storm hammers animal sanctuary

MIDDLEBURY — After losing their income during the COVID-19 pandemic, selling their former farm sanctuary in Benson and starting over in Middlebury this year, Erika and Mark Butel felt like they finally had their feet on the ground. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 22, their world turned upside down when...
Year in review 2022

Year in review 2022

Over the past 12 months, 52 issues and over 800 pages, we highlighted the work of more than 39 local artists, actors, musicians and craftspeople; saw more than 47 exhibits and 18 film events.
Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman memorial service

RIPTON — The memorial service in celebration of the life of Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman, 87, who died on Dec. 23, 2022, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Salisbury Congregational Church. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Addison Independent. Arrangements...
Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus

Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus

Municipal officials and citizens in Addison County differ on how towns should spend their share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and on how extensive public participation has been in making those funding decisions.
Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit

Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. Escapades range from guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, to kayaking on rivers, […] Read More The post Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Editorial: New Haven’s promising path to embracing migrant workers

Editorial: New Haven's promising path to embracing migrant workers

For the past several months the town of New Haven has embraced a program to connect with migrant farm workers in its community. It's a model other Addison County communities might want to consider. As reporter Marin Howell reports: "The town's efforts to better understand area migrant farm workers...
