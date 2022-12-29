Read full article on original website
colchestersun.com
'We're in prime time:' High school girls hockey players from Colchester, Milton and Burlington have big goals this season
Colchester/Burlington High School girls hockey head coach Jamie Rozzi said in his over a decade career of coaching hockey in Vermont, he’s learned more from his players than they have learned from him. “I started with what I thought a coach should be,” he said. “And I have developed...
Addison Independent
Kenneth R. Weber, 81, of Vergennes
VERGENNES — Kenneth Robert Weber, dearest husband, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many near and far, died peacefully in his home on December 17, 2022. Kenneth/Papa/Ken/Pops was a big man with a big personality, and could fill a room with his hearty laugh and outgoing manner. He loved camping, music, travel adventures or any activity that brought the family together. Ken was an avid photographer and spent many hours capturing Vermont landscapes and birds.
Addison Independent
Six exhibits to remember from 2022
Galleries were open this year! Sometimes by appointment, but it was a welcome change to see art in person again. Here are six exhibits to remember from 2022.
Addison Independent
Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Addison Independent
Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol
KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 28-January 10
Kitties compete for the coveted title at Vermont Fancy Felines' Cat Show, presented at DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington. Over 30 breeds enter the judging ring in a nail-biting (or couch-scratching) tournament, and audiences of all ages enjoy a cat parade and vendors' market. Smack-Dab in the Fiddle. Thursday 29.
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
Addison Independent
Storm hammers animal sanctuary
MIDDLEBURY — After losing their income during the COVID-19 pandemic, selling their former farm sanctuary in Benson and starting over in Middlebury this year, Erika and Mark Butel felt like they finally had their feet on the ground. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 22, their world turned upside down when...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
miltonindependent.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Milton in 2022
In 2022, 104 homes sold in Milton compared to 209 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $243,817 to $285,838. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Milton this year. 5. 260 Poor Farm Road. This home sold for $662,000 on June 16, 2022....
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
Addison Independent
Year in review 2022
Over the past 12 months, 52 issues and over 800 pages, we highlighted the work of more than 39 local artists, actors, musicians and craftspeople; saw more than 47 exhibits and 18 film events.
Addison Independent
Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman memorial service
RIPTON — The memorial service in celebration of the life of Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman, 87, who died on Dec. 23, 2022, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Salisbury Congregational Church. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Addison Independent. Arrangements...
Addison Independent
Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus
Municipal officials and citizens in Addison County differ on how towns should spend their share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and on how extensive public participation has been in making those funding decisions.
Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit
Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Addison Independent
Editorial: New Haven’s promising path to embracing migrant workers
For the past several months the town of New Haven has embraced a program to connect with migrant farm workers in its community. It’s a model other Addison County communities might want to consider. As reporter Marin Howell reports: “The town’s efforts to better understand area migrant farm workers...
This Place in History: Blockhouse Point
It's now long gone, but there was a British intelligence installation in North Hero during and after the Revolutionary War.
Comments / 0