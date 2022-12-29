Read full article on original website
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Shoppers Say This Shark Vacuum Makes Carpets 'Feel and Look Brand New Again' — and It's on Sale at Target
It comes with three accessories to clean hard-to-reach spaces Spending more time indoors during the winter means more time spent with irritating allergens like dust and pet hair. If you've been searching for a vacuum that can tackle and eliminate both with ease, you can score deals on an allergen-reducing option with Target's vacuum sale. The Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Upright Vacuum works on carpet and hard flooring to remove unwanted allergens from your home. It features Shark's anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filtration to capture 99.9 percent...
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
caandesign.com
Choosing the Right Area Rug for Your Home
There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing an area rug for your home. Not only is the rug important for its look and feel, but it can also play an important role in your home’s comfort and atmosphere. So whether you’re in the market for a new area rug or you have an old one that needs some love, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll look at five factors to consider when choosing the right area rug for your home.
AOL Corp
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!
Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
12tomatoes.com
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Kate Middleton Wore a Dressier Version of the Boot Trend Seen on Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen
The Princess of Wales may not have stepped out in a pair of Ugg boots like tons of other celebrities, but she did raise the suede boot standard. On December 25, Kate Middleton, along with her husband and kids, attended the Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk. As usual, the Princess looked festive in an olive green coat dress and hat, along with coordinating accessories. She matched her brown clutch to her brown gloves, which of course, matched her (drumroll, please!) chocolate brown suede boots.
I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis
Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently. Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
Ikea Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Storage Bins?
When it comes to storing seasonal items, nothing beats a sturdy storage bin. Find out whether Ikea or Target has the best deals for your storage needs.
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Are Tiled Countertops Really Practical To Use In Your Kitchen?
Décor trends come and go so quickly, sometimes you may want to think less about aesthetics and land on a material that will be long-lasting and functional.
BHG
Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off
A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
The 7 best bean bag chairs for adults, kids, outdoors, and more
Bean bag chairs can be a comfortable way to add seating, especially for movies and gaming. Here are the best ones in all sizes and styles.
dcnewsnow.com
Best wreath storage
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most holiday decorations require the buyer to think about how they’ll store the items for the several months of the year they won’t be in use, and finding wreath storage is no different. And while many holiday decorations can easily fit into malleable bags or rectangular boxes, wreaths are unique for their circular designs. This means wreath storage containers must either be big enough to accommodate the decorations, or circular for a tighter fit, like the wreaths themselves.
