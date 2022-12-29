Read full article on original website
CNBC
Mark Cuban wants to buy more bitcoin, says gold investors are 'dumb'
Billionaire Mark Cuban is doubling down on bitcoin and says he even prefers investing in the digital asset over gold. The longtime cryptocurrency advocate said he hopes the price of bitcoin goes down further so he can buy more during a Dec. 26 episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
CNBC
Mark Cuban offered multiple $1 million 'Shark Tank' investments this year—here's what they have in common
Mark Cuban, who built his fortune starting and selling tech companies, only offered two $1 million investments on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2022. But they weren't in software, crypto or sports businesses. Instead, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks gave his biggest investments of the year to two food companies. He offered $1 million to Umaro, a seaweed protein company, for 7% of the company — and $1 million in CupBop, a Korean Barbeque chain, for 5% equity.
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNBC
Dow headed back below 30,000, slim chance of soft landing for economy in 2023: CNBC CFO survey
The Dow is more likely to again fall below 30,000 than rally to a new stock market high, according to the latest CNBC CFO Council quarterly survey. The economy will enter a recession in 2023, according to CFOs, with few chief financial officers seeing the Federal Reserve's hopes for a soft landing as being possible.
CNBC
Here's why egg prices surged in 2022. Those elevated costs could last into the first quarter of 2023, expert says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
CNBC
$1 million in retirement savings lasts longest in these 10 states—almost half are in the southeast
Nearly 30% of millennials and 25% of Gen Zers think they'll need $1 million or more to retire comfortably according to the recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But...
CNBC
These elite dividend stocks consistently hike and beat the market
The Nasdaq had its worst year since 2008. These are the best and worst performers and what to expect in 2023.
CNBC
'It's a lot more of headline risks than anything else': Analyst maintains bullish outlook on Apple
Despite iPhone supply concerns from potential worker shortages amid a widespread Covid outbreak in China, one analyst remains bullish on Apple. Apple faces a lot more headline risks than anything else, said Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at U.S.-based firm CFRA Research. Shares of the tech giant plunged to their...
CNBC
Markets wrap up worst year since the financial crisis
Is it possible there will be a market boom in 2023? With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Jeff Mills, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
What's on the horizon for Apple in 2023?
Apple shares are hitting a 52-week low, but analysts say several potential catalysts for growth are on the horizon. CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Squawk Box' to report.
TechCrunch
The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022
So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
CNBC
The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
CNBC
Singapore's venture capital scene looks set for a 'pretty decent' 2023, investment firm says
Global venture dollars may have dropped in 2022, but Singapore's deep tech investor is optimistic about 2023. "2023 is probably going to be a pretty decent year for venture capital in Singapore," Hsien-Hui Tong, executive director of investments at SGInnovate, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Unlike global markets more...
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
CNBC
The fintech reckoning is upon us. Here’s what to expect next year
Top-tier startups that have three to four years of funding can ride out the storm, according to Point72 Ventures partner Pete Casella. The flood of venture money during the past few years led to copycat companies getting funded anytime a successful niche was identified. Many private companies created in recent...
CNBC
Worried about the economy? These 5 successful companies were started during the Great Recession
With experts still debating whether or not 2023 will bring a recession, you might be wary of starting a new venture anytime soon. That's understandable. When the economy is in turmoil, new businesses can face greater hurdles than usual. A downturn could convince investors to hold back their funding. Potential customers could think twice about spending on new products.
