South Burlington hockey too much for MUHS
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Union High School boys’ hockey team on Dec. 21 was coming off an encouraging Dec. 17 win at Lyndon, when the Tigers scored three times in the third period to rally past a solid Viking squad, 3-2. The momentum did not carry over to that Wednesday night last week, when the Tigers hosted Division I South Burlington.
Karl Lindholm: Warming up to the college’s sports hall of fame
About 10 years ago, I got wind of a plan to initiate a Middlebury College Athletics Hall of Fame to coincide with the construction of the new field house. I thought this was a very bad idea and I wrote to the big shots at Middlebury and told them so.
Kenneth R. Weber, 81, of Vergennes
VERGENNES — Kenneth Robert Weber, dearest husband, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many near and far, died peacefully in his home on December 17, 2022. Kenneth/Papa/Ken/Pops was a big man with a big personality, and could fill a room with his hearty laugh and outgoing manner. He loved camping, music, travel adventures or any activity that brought the family together. Ken was an avid photographer and spent many hours capturing Vermont landscapes and birds.
Charles Sabukewicz, 85, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — The beautiful soul of Charlie Sabukewicz left his worn out body on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home at The Residence at Otter Creek. He was known for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, his skill as a teacher and his remarkable creativity, but most of all for his great love for his family and friends.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
Storm hammers animal sanctuary
MIDDLEBURY — After losing their income during the COVID-19 pandemic, selling their former farm sanctuary in Benson and starting over in Middlebury this year, Erika and Mark Butel felt like they finally had their feet on the ground. Then, on Thursday, Dec. 22, their world turned upside down when...
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol
KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
Year in review 2022
Over the past 12 months, 52 issues and over 800 pages, we highlighted the work of more than 39 local artists, actors, musicians and craftspeople; saw more than 47 exhibits and 18 film events.
Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman memorial service
RIPTON — The memorial service in celebration of the life of Rev. Wayne Alfred Holsman, 87, who died on Dec. 23, 2022, will be held on Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Salisbury Congregational Church. A full obituary will appear in next week’s Addison Independent. Arrangements...
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Repair Fair set for Feb. 25 in Vergennes
Give your clothes a second chance, and get them repaired!.
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
Joseph M. Trombley Jr., 72, of Starksboro
STARKSBORO — Joseph M. Trombley Jr., 72, of Starksboro died on Dec 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed spending time with his family doing his favorite things. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marjorie Trombley,...
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh.
Students push towns to broaden ARPA focus
Municipal officials and citizens in Addison County differ on how towns should spend their share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and on how extensive public participation has been in making those funding decisions.
Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up...
