MIDDLEBURY — The beautiful soul of Charlie Sabukewicz left his worn out body on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home at The Residence at Otter Creek. He was known for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, his skill as a teacher and his remarkable creativity, but most of all for his great love for his family and friends.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO