U.S. Steel appoints two new executive leaders

By Heather Pfundstein
 1 day ago
Christian Gianni

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. appointed two new executives to its leadership team.

Christian Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer, and John Gordon, senior vice president, raw materials and sustainable resources, both were named to the executive management team.

Both appointments at U.S. Steel, which is a major employer in the Region, were made to advance the company’s Best for All strategy, which puts the customer first and strives for sustainable innovations.

Gianni is tasked with leading efforts in innovative product development.

“As we pursue our Best for All strategy, Christian is uniquely qualified to help position U.S. Steel as an early adopter and innovator as we move toward the future with purpose and with speed,” said David Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, in a press release .

Gianni said he is ready for the challenge.

“I am honored to join U.S. Steel at such an important inflection point in their history,” Gianni said in the release. “Putting the customer at the heart of every decision we make is critical to our success, and I am excited to help advance the U.S. Steel transformation with customer-driven, profitable steel solutions and innovation.”

Gianni was an executive leader for product development and manufacturing at New Hampshire-based Deka Research & Development Corp. before joining U.S. Steel. He also worked at Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. for 11 years and New Zealand-based Fisher & Paykel Appliances for 22 years in several engineering, product development and technology roles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

John Gordon

Gordon will lead U.S. Steel’s efforts in supply chains for raw materials, including increased capacity in its mini mill segment, which processes scrap steel.

“As we continue to advance our metallics strategy, we have an opportunity to become increasingly self-sufficient,” Burritt said. “John’s deep background in mining and metallics, combined with his operational experience, will enable us to reshape our approach to raw materials, especially our iron ore operations, at this critical point in our transformation.”

Gordon is excited to become part of a company that he thinks of as “part of the fabric of America.”

“The company’s mining assets set it apart from its competition, and I am delighted to help unlock their value,” he said.

Gordon most recently served as managing director of the platinum group metals services division at London-based Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technology. Gordon also was head of mining for Switzerland-based Clariant Mining Solutions, a global provider of chemicals for various processes. He also worked at Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., a mining company that operates the largest gold mine, among other minerals. He began his career at Houston-based Baker Hughes Co., an oil company.

Gordon earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and an MBA from the London Business School.

Andrea Ayers

U.S. Steel also announced ratification of a new contract with the United Steelworkers, which represents 11,000 employees. The contract included a $4,000 bonus. It is retroactive to Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 1, 2026.

It also announced that Andrea Ayers was elected to its board of directors. Ayers worked for Convergys Corp., now Concentrix Corp., from 2010 through 2018. She also served on the boards of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Burritt also said the pig iron facility at Gary Works will begin operations and deliver product to Big River Steel in Arizona in the first half of 2023. U.S. Steel acquired the company in 2021.

“We are entering 2023 from a position of strength,” he said in a press release . “We are progressing on our strategic initiatives with robust cash and liquidity that both pre-funds our strategic investments and supports direct returns to stockholders.”

He also said the company is expected to finish out the year strong thanks to commercial demand and scrap steel prices.

“We remain on-track to deliver our second-best financial year with continued execution of our strategy,” Burritt said.

appeared first on Michiana Business News .

Comments / 0

Michiana Business News

Michiana Business News

