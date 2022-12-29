Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100
“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time. Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
7 ways to double your space in a small kitchen
If you have a small kitchen, these tips will help to maximize your space and get the most out of it.
Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar
Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Why You Should Never Use A Dishwasher Tablet In Your Washing Machine
While it may seem a logical hack to use dishwasher tablets to get your washing machine squeaky clean (like your dishes), stop before you pop one in for a spin.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
Woman Transforms $2 Thrift Store Glassware Into Adorable Candles
Pst… all candle lovers will get down with this.
thespruce.com
Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?
The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
denver7.com
You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
Daily Beast
If You’ve Ever Used Your Straightener as a Makeshift Iron, The Nori Press Steam Iron Is for You
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If there’s one household task I dread more than anything, it’s ironing. It’s one of the reasons it takes me so long to get dressed every morning: I stare into the abyss of my closet and wonder which of my garments can get by without being steamed or pressed. I’ll resort to almost anything, whether using a wrinkle-release spray, a go-round in the dryer, or a quick steam near the shower to avoid ironing. And if I’m being honest, the traditional household iron has needed an update for years. Not only has this cumbersome tool been an eyesore in the laundry room for too long, but it also comes with the added burden of needing a bulky, difficult-to-store ironing board to accompany every job.
Bacon-Scented Wrapping Paper Is Perfect For Gifts For Bacon-Lovers
While choosing a gift your partner, family member or friend will love is essential, sometimes the presentation makes it even better. For instance, if someone on your gift shopping list is known for their fondness of bacon, you can purchase wrapping paper on Etsy that will take any present up a notch.
Repurpose Old Garland Into Candle Holders With This Simple Trick
Bring some bougie out of something tacky.
yankodesign.com
AI-generated Gaudi-like kitchen and home appliances add aesthetics to your space
Over the past decades, the minimalist and stark aesthetic has become the favored kind of design, from vehicles to gadgets to kitchen appliances. While there are certain people who appreciate this kind of look and would prefer their homes to be the same, there are also people who prefer to have some more color and more vibrant designs to our home appliances and decorations to add something more to our spaces. AI designs may be a bit controversial now but there are some designers who are using it to create their own takes on furniture and appliance designs.
CBS News
New Years 2023 cleaning deals on robot vacuums, laundry appliances and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Keeping up with all of your home cleaning tasks can be exhausting and time consuming, but the right robot vacuum...
jguru.com
Definitions for the Different Types of Bedding
In order to fully decorate the bedroom, you need to know the list of definitions of the terms and objects. As you must have seen, shop linen sections are so large that they are split up into many categories. Since there are so many distinct pillowcases, pillows, duvet covers set, and other bedding items. Of course, it’s possible to become a bit confused, but being familiar with the definitions of the terms can help you make the right decision and choose the appropriate items. What exactly does the bedding set comprise?
homedit.com
How to Clean Vinyl Siding
Keep mildew and dirt from taking over your house by learning how to clean vinyl siding. Vinyl has been the number-one siding choice in the United States since 1995. And it’s easy to see why – vinyl is low maintenance, comes in numerous colors and designs, and is much less expensive than materials like brick, stone, or wood.
Comments / 0