VeChain shows no sign of recovery: Is it an end of VET?
VeChain is a decentralized blockchain platform that helps to improve supply chain management, mostly popular in the USA, Singapore, China, Japan, and Europe. This distributed ledger technology was created in 2016 to start a digital business transformation for the automobile and fashion industry. It aims to develop a solution for...
Which coin will bring the most profits – Cardano (ADA), OKB (OKB), or the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?
Investors are beginning to alter their investment philosophies. New initiatives with more excellent development opportunities are currently in demand, as opposed to earlier times when the most popular currencies could only generate profit. We understand this idea is coming true because Cardano (ADA) and OKB (OKB) growth show signs of...
Crypto community flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL)
The cryptocurrency market took another dive on Tuesday, with nearly all major coins seeing losses. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is bucking the trend with over 20 million tokens sold in the past week alone. Let’s look at the current state of ORBN, TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). Orbeon Protocol...
Top 5 stories of 2022: Bank and fintech partnerships, acquisitions
Financial institutions looking to modernize their internal systems in 2022 have often turned to fintech acquisitions or partnerships for cloud computing, digital banking, robotic process automation, payments capabilities and more. Here are Bank Automation News’ five most-read transaction stories of 2022: 1. Envestnet acquires business intelligence firm Truelytics Wealth management giant Envestnet acquired business intelligence […]
Internet Computer turns long-term bearish: Can ICP reach $5?
The Internet Computer is the next version of smart contract platforms and payment providers in the crypto world. After its launch, the ICP token triggered hype and became a popular coin in the crypto world. DFINITY Foundation is behind the Internet Computer ecosystem, which was launched in 2016 by Dominic...
China plans to launch a regulated NFT marketplace
China has announced its plans to launch the first regulated NFT marketplace in the country. The tentative date for the marketplace launch is January 01, 2023. It will allow users to trade digital items and copyrights related to them. Experts in the country have welcomed the move with a hint...
Bifrost & FIO Protocol partners to enhance user experience
FIO Protocol has published an official blog post to share the update with its community that the protocol has entered into a partnership with Bifrost. The partnership aims to enhance the experience of users. What the partnership brings to the table is pretty interesting. Users, until now, had to create...
CBRT sticks along & accelerates usage of Digital Lira
Turkey is determined to go ahead with the test on its Digital Lira after the central bank announced that it had concluded the first test. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has added that it plans to continue running a few tests on the digital currency in the next year too.
Top 10 Mergers and Acquisition Stories for 2022 – Part 1
IronSource Completes $4.4 Billion Unity Software Merger. In November, Israel-based ironSource, which offers a multi-media platform, and the American video game company Unity Software, finalized their $4.4 billion merger. The merger came after the deal hit a bump in the road when another company stepped in to offer its own buyout proposal for Unity.
COTI updates its fee structure
COTI’s economy became more dynamic after the team announced that it had decided to modify the fee structure based on the feedback given by its community. One factor that will remain constant is the streamlining of fees and their distribution as rewards. The new fees model lowers the deposit...
BMW decides to incorporate blockchain technology for a loyalty program
Of late, it has been observed that many prime manufacturing companies were beginning to lean towards the overall NFT arena. Now, it is the turn of the absolute top-of-the-line car manufacturing company based in Germany, BMW. The company has finally decided to go in for the incorporation of blockchain technology into its existing organizational structure. Therefore, its aim and intention are to actively engage with the BNB chain, together with Coinweb, which happens to be a blockchain infrastructure company. As a part of its ongoing plans, this incorporation of blockchain technology will be effectively utilized in day-to-day functions. Along with all of this, BMW is in the process of building, especially for its Thailand-based customers, a blockchain loyalty program.
Boost efficiency with latest cloud tech
Pig farms must use technology in harmony with human inputs if the business is going to succeed and be profitable in the current marketplace. Pig units have traditionally been very labor-intensive, requiring many people to work on the farms for long hours seven days a week. That labor requirement is...
Fuse Gold collaborates with PoR & secures the minting function
Fuse Gold, which happens to be a tokenized gold protocol supported by LBMA-approved gold, happens to be kept in vaults all over the United Kingdom. At present, it has decided to incorporate Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) to secure the FUSEG minting function, which is duly carried out on the BNB Chain.
ORY presale powerhouse is live; Oryen Network to challenge Shiba Inu
The crypto market is always shifting, with new technologies and networks emerging each day that promise to revolutionize how we store and use our money. Oryen Network is a prime example of this growing trend. Oryen Network promises to bring staking, trading, asset management, and more to the blockchain, backed by its fixed APY of 90% (0.177% daily) rewards paid out every 60 minutes. This is in addition to its user-friendly systems, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), and Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet that helps maintain floor value in times of volatility.
Top rental acquisitions of 2022
As 2022 progressed, it became apparent that it would be a big year for acquisitions in the rental sector, with firms making big moves in the market over the last 12 months. The tone was set right at the start of the year when US-based utility equipment rental and sales company Custom Truck completed the acquisition of HiRail Leasing Group for US$46.0 million.
Meet ISTO, the Portuguese Brand Pushing Sustainability With ‘Factourism’ and Price Transparency
MILAN — A tour among factories offered to end consumers is one of the implementations setting Portuguese brand ISTO apart when it comes to transparency. Rather than merely talking about its environmental and social commitment, the company came up with the concept of “factourism” to let customers experience first-hand how its products are made.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections The project adds to initiatives that range from providing price transparency to on-demand production that supports the eco mindset behind the brand, which was launched in...
2023 Will See a Continued State of Supply Chain Instability
The New Normal… a phrase created shortly after the pandemic to signify the new way of doing business. But for many supply chains, that “new” way of doing business changes constantly, forcing decision-makers to continuously pivot. In Food Logistics’ Nov/Dec 2022 issue, editor-in-chief Marina Mayer talks with...
Auto Compounding for APE token staking now live on ParaSpace
ParaSpace recently announced the integration of auto compounding for APE tokens staking on the platform. Now, ParaSpace users can access compounded APY rates for three pools. These pools are APE tokens (282%), MAYC pool (466%), and BAYC pool (435%.) The platform will also cover the gas fees for every auto compounding through MAYC pools and BAYC pools. However, this coverage will only last through the coming two weeks for users testing the platform.
The e2open Carrier Marketplace a win-win for shippers and carriers
Matchmaking is still largely hit or miss with today’s digital freight markets. It’s simply not enough to offer connectivity without capabilities that make it easier for shippers and carriers to do business. The problem is that digital freight marketplaces aren’t nearly as connected as one might think. Shippers...
SmarTech analysis: 3D printing market records 20% growth this year
The market research company SmarTech has analyzed current figures from the 3D printing market. In the third quarter, the market is said to have reached a volume of 3.1 billion US dollars. Q3 2022 saw continuing year over year growth for the additive manufacturing market, coming in 20% higher compared...
