Maya Devi

Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar

Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online

If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
ktalnews.com

The very best things we tested this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s nothing more disappointing than finally receiving a highly anticipated product, spending time setting it up and realizing the hype was totally not worth it. While commercials and marketing campaigns are excellent at making a product desirable, these tactics aren’t always reliable or accurate.
BHG

Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off

A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December.
dcnewsnow.com

Best 8×10 rug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
CBS News

The best after-Christmas deals on robot vacuums for post-holiday cleanup

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you...
ktalnews.com

How I infused some summer into my winter skin care routine

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As I bid adieu to warm weather, it’s time to switch to creams and lotions to manage my super-dry skin during the winter months. But this year, I won’t be lathering up with cold-weather products I’ve never truly loved. Instead, I’m infusing some summer into my winter skin care routine — and I’m loving it.
aarp.org

Best Bargains for January

Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...

