Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville police list 13 homicides as ‘justifiable’ or ‘self-defense’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is closing more than a dozen homicide cases, finding they were justifiable by law. Those cases include people who were killed in self-defense, according to the agency’s records. In most of the scenarios, prosecutors are still conducting a separate review.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville family’s dog shot by armed burglar, owner says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old dog was shot while trying to protect his owners from an armed burglar that broke into their house while they were fast asleep, the family told News4JAX on Wednesday. Nichole Vanderpool said it happened two weeks ago at their home on Dellwood Avenue. She...
News4Jax.com
Shooting at Orange Park basketball court believed to have stemmed from fight, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Orange Park Police Department said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday at the Orange Park Athletic Association on Fromhart Street. According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at 3:46 p.m. The shooter was said to have fled the scene prior to police being called.
News4Jax.com
Former Jacksonville postal worker pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Justice. Jonisha Williams’ case was scheduled to go to trial this month, but she took a plea deal. The crime is punishable...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old dies following shooting at Orange Park basketball court
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old involved in a shooting Wednesday at the Orange Park Athletic Association died after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Orange Park Police Department said Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon after what police called a “fight between a group of males who were...
News4Jax.com
Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville records 900 catalytic converter thefts in 11 months as thieves steal auto parts at alarming speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned Jacksonville police alone worked 900 cases of catalytic converter theft in the first 11 months of 2022. Many cases involve multiple vehicles at the same address, making the total number of converters stolen greater than 900. A catalytic converter is designed...
News4Jax.com
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
News4Jax.com
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
News4Jax.com
Mother and child die following apartment fire in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A family says a devastating fire at an apartment in Orange Park claimed the life of a young boy, and on Wednesday, they said the child’s mother was taken off life support. The fire happened Monday night at their home on Bentwood Lane. Alexis...
News4Jax.com
River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
News4Jax.com
No one injured in floor collapse at Northside building, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday were sent to investigate a floor collapse at a building on Jacksonville’s Northside. The building houses multiple companies. According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the building is two stories, and the collapse happened on...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM : Rodent sightings prompt code enforcement complaints at Brentwood public housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a resident reached out about a rodent infestation in her Brentwood Lakes public housing unit, the News4JAX I-TEAM found there has been a recent uptick in complaints about rodents at the apartment complex. In Destinae Fields’ unit Wednesday, the I-TEAM observed droppings throughout the unit,...
News4Jax.com
Where are the best views for New Years Eve fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In typical fashion, Jacksonville is ringing in the New Year with its annual fireworks show downtown on Saturday night. The show starts at midnight, but it’s recommended that attendees arrive early to find a parking space. This year’s fireworks will be launched from a barge...
News4Jax.com
Grumpy’s in Middleburg to reopen in January — nearly year after fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – After nearly an entire year of hard work, the Grumpy’s Restaurant located in Middleburg said Tuesday it will soon reopen following a devastating fire last January. Specifically, it has set a date of Monday, Jan. 2 for its official reopening, according to a news release....
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville 11-year-old diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that has no cure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eleven-year-old Corey Kerrin is just like any other kid his age. Fun, energetic, loves TikTok and getting a fresh haircut. “This is my favorite one, this is Jacksonville,” Kerrin said. “When you go downtown in Jacksonville, you see the green and red bridge.”. Drawings...
News4Jax.com
JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Why do you agree or disagree with Forbes rating Jacksonville as Florida’s #2 best place to live?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forbes just named Jacksonville as Florida’s second best place to live in Florida. It uses data on the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, unemployment and the crime rate. Tampa was ranked #1. Jacksonville beat out other popular Florida cities such as...
News4Jax.com
‘Tough times happen’: Middleburg Grumpy’s owner excited for reopening year after devastating fire
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – The owner of Grumpy’s Restaurant in Middleburg says the last year has been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, but he’s excited to get back to serving the community. Walk in, and the first thing you’ll now see is a charred sign (pictured...
