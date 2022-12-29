ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville family’s dog shot by armed burglar, owner says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 9-year-old dog was shot while trying to protect his owners from an armed burglar that broke into their house while they were fast asleep, the family told News4JAX on Wednesday. Nichole Vanderpool said it happened two weeks ago at their home on Dellwood Avenue. She...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

18-year-old dies following shooting at Orange Park basketball court

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old involved in a shooting Wednesday at the Orange Park Athletic Association died after being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Orange Park Police Department said Thursday. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon after what police called a “fight between a group of males who were...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
News4Jax.com

Mother and child die following apartment fire in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A family says a devastating fire at an apartment in Orange Park claimed the life of a young boy, and on Wednesday, they said the child’s mother was taken off life support. The fire happened Monday night at their home on Bentwood Lane. Alexis...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

River City residents sound off as Jacksonville lands No. 2 on Forbes list of ‘best places to live in Florida’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville nabbed the No. 2 spot on Forbes’ annual list of the “Best Places to Live in Florida” released Thursday. It ranked just after Tampa for a variety of factors. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Census, law enforcement agencies, labor statistics, cost of living and access to health care. Strong banking institutions also factored into the equation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

No one injured in floor collapse at Northside building, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday were sent to investigate a floor collapse at a building on Jacksonville’s Northside. The building houses multiple companies. According to Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the building is two stories, and the collapse happened on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA assessing power outage at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is working to restore the power near the St. Johns Town Center along Town Center Parkway and Big Island Drive Thursday. Just before 12:30 p.m., viewers reported an outage in the area. They also told News4JAX the outage was affecting traffic lights and traffic was a “mess.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy