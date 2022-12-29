ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
Shuffle the deck! It’s National Card Playing Day

John Emery from Boardwalk Purveyors of Fine Games talks about the benefits of playing games on National Card Playing Day and challenges Margaret to a couple hands of blackjack. You can find Boardwalk Purveyors of Fine Games located in the Shops by the Mall Shopping Center at 1175 Woods Crossing...
Monster Jam kicks off new year with stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monster Jam is starting off the new year with an adrenaline-charged experience for you and your family in downtown Greenville. Monster Jam will be at Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a show at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and one show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
Boy who lost leg to save family will star in Rose Parade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heroic young man from the Carolinas will represent Shriners Children’s Greenville at the Rose Parade on Monday. Parker, now 13, has been a patient of the children’s hospital since he was severely injured in a car accident. He was a passenger in the vehicle when his mother Sharonda had a seizure while driving him to school.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
Orange Bowl Watch Party

Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 1 hour ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
Upstate woman's father killed by drunk driver

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. We all want to ring in the new year looking and feeling our best. We have some tips so you can go glam. On...
Frozen pipes shut down portion of apartment complex in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced that part of the Dockside apartment complex has been shut down due to pipes that froze and burst during the recent freezing temperatures. Officials said multiple pipes burst inside building two at the complex and caused the elevators, fire suppression...
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
One killed in Anderson County shooting

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
