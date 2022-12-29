ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early Winter Temps; Some rain on Monday.

Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow ends northwest, mild air marches on

We have a strong low pressure system lifting northeast across the Central High Plains today. If you have been battling a migraine or feeling those aches and pains, this could be the culprit with the extreme pressure gradient resulting in strong winds and a pressure drop closer to the center of the low pressure system.
WICHITA, KS
KSNB Local4

Looking toward the next storm...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
NEBRASKA STATE
Power 96

Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday

SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
KSN.com

Clouds and sun midweek, small chance for moisture

There is a chill in the air this morning but it is still not as bad as the cold snap that we experienced last week. This will set us up for a milder day ahead with many afternoon high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s. Nice high temperatures will come...
WICHITA, KS
news9.com

Gusty Winds Ahead Of Coming Storm, Cold Front

Windy today are ahead of a potent upper-level storm. That gusty south wind will lead to a nice warmup, but also increase the fire danger. A dryline will move into western OK and will drop humidity down to 15 percent at times. Tonight a cold front rolls in, this will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Strong winds continue overnight, weakening Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible into the night, but winds will weaken after midnight heading into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be mild for many with lows in the 30s and 40s. Not as warm for Wednesday, but temperatures remain mild. Much...
WYOMING STATE
pdjnews.com

Getting ready for the next cold snap

Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
STILLWATER, OK
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD couple rescued after 15 days trapped in home due to winter storm

ANTELOPE, S.D. (KELO) — On December 12, 2022, OJ and Barb Semans returned to their home not knowing that they wouldn’t have the chance to leave again for several weeks. Two weeks of blizzards, ice storms, and below zero temperatures swept across South Dakota in the weeks leading up to Christmas and while most of the state has begun snow removal, people on the Rosebud Reservation are still in desperate need of help from state and federal agencies.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

