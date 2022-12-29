Read full article on original website
klcjohnson2
1d ago
WOW! This is happening more often than not. My condolences to the deceased male's love one's.❤️
Temple Hills Man Identified As Pedestrian Killed In Suitland Collision
The pedestrian killed days before Christmas after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County has been identified, authorities say.Dae'Quann West, 29, of Temple Hills, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, acc…
Bay Net
One Injured After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single...
Secret Service, DC Police investigate crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured
WASHINGTON — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after the pair were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The crash reportedly happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street in Northwest. According to a...
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
WJLA
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home
A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Driver Killed In Accokeek Crash ID'd As 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman
Authorities in Prince George's County have identified the driver killed in a Friday, Dec. 23 crash as an Upper Marlboro woman. Diega Chartelle Clapp died when she lost control in an SUV heading south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road in Accokeek and struck a utility pole around 1:55 a.m., county police said. Clapp was pronounced dead on scene.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING: James Nalborcyk, Age 50 Of Great Mills, Last Seen December 11
GREAT MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are currently attempting to locate a man reported missing earlier this month from St. Mary’s County. James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland, was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police...
Bay Net
State Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Wednesday in St. Mary’s County. Shortly after 4 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, Maryland for a report of an assault in which the suspect fired a gun in the air.
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Driver speeds away from traffic stop, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
Child suffers graze wound after being left alone with gun in Prince George's Co., police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating how a child got ahold of a gun and injured themselves while inside an apartment in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon. Police claim while the child was playing with the gun, it went off causing a slight graze...
Two people of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting
Detectives released new photos of two people who were at the scene when the shooting happened. On Monday, officers found 20-year-old Caleb Thompson with a gunshot wound at the station.
Man shot, killed on University Place Northwest
Detectives from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two suspects they believe shot and killed a man in the 2500 block of University Place Northwest.
