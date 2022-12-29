Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst praises play of Judah Mintz so far this season
Entering the 2022-23 campaign, freshman point guard Judah Mintz was the highest-ranked commit in a promising six-member 2022 class for Syracuse basketball. Though he’s experienced some understandable growing pains to date in the 2022-23 term, given his fast-paced style of play and the fact that his collegiate career is only 13 games old, the 6-foot-3 Mintz has done a lot of wonderful things on the court at this juncture in the present stanza.
sujuiceonline.com
4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College
Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
Otto’s nightmare: Syracuse mascot stars in new ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ ad (video)
Otto the Orange stars in a new ESPN commercial, but he doesn’t look too happy about it. The Syracuse University sports mascot appears in a “SportsCenter” ad released Thursday that features U.S. Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, alongside “SportsCenter” anchor Nicole Briscoe. The four women quietly eat oranges while a horrified Otto looks on, then awkwardly stop when they notice the anthropomorphic orange behind them.
waer.org
Syracuse football’s new coordinators
Syracuse Football entered an unfamiliar galaxy recently. The Orange experienced a successful season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. SU completed its regular season 7-5 after a 6-0 start to the campaign. However, the ‘Cuse lost two of its elder statesmen that had a lot to do with the success Syracuse experienced this year. SU’s offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same job at NC State. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Tony White departed for the same gig at Nebraska.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Minnesota
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University football team is making its third appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl Thursday. Their opponent is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN. ESPN can be...
thecomeback.com
Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed
If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
waer.org
Local coach tour company to bring Syracuse fans to Pinstripe Bowl
Onondaga Coach Tours, based in Auburn, usually shuttles fans to New York City for Yankees, Mets and other major league sports games. This week, though, they will bus more than 50 Syracuse University football fans to Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl. The last time Onondaga Coach Tours brought fans...
Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Google reveals Syracuse’s top searches in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ever wondered what Syracusans are searching for these days? Google Trends has your answer…in their “Local Year in Search in 2022” for the Syracuse, N.Y. area. Each year, Google Trends shares the Top 10 trending “near me” searches in each city and this year Syracuse’s top near me search was “diesel prices near […]
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
localsyr.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s North Side, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, according to 911 dispatches. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
Syracuse’s balloon man gave up his 45-year balloon business. Then, he just kept giving
Joe Walker sat at a table in the back of The Gem Diner on a snowy Thursday in December, near a Christmas tree with a big white bow on top. He knew the image he cut, with his white beard and light blue eyes. “I get asked to do Santa...
Comments / 0