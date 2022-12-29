ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Transportation Today News

Six U.S. freight railroads have implemented precision-scheduled railroading, GAO reports

Six out of the seven largest U.S. freight railroads have implemented precision-scheduled railroading (PSR), a strategy intended to increase efficiency and reduce costs, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) study. There is no set definition of PSR, but the 28 freight rail industry stakeholders GAO interviewed associated PSR operational changes with reductions in […] The post Six U.S. freight railroads have implemented precision-scheduled railroading, GAO reports appeared first on Transportation Today.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CBS Boston

Federal government offering more free COVID-19 tests for winter

By ZEKE MILLER, AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON  -- The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior administration official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the program. COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.Related: Massachusetts sending more free at-home COVID tests...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
K2 Radio

Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
Mic

Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating

If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.

Comments / 0

Community Policy