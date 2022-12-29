Read full article on original website
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
FOX Sports
Detroit Red Wings dig a hole too deep this time in 6-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Note for the future: Five goals is too many. A night after the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a 4-0 first-period deficit in Pittsburgh, the Wings fell behind 5-0 in the second, only to lose, 6-3. Kyle Okposo scored three times for the Sabres and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals in Buffalo's fifth straight victory. The Wings scored three times in the third period to make it a two-goal game, but Okposo scored on an empty net to doom the chances of another comeback.
Back on ice, Sabres show empathy for blizzard-besieged Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres general manager and Clarence native Kevyn Adams shared the sentiment of the youngest players on his roster in processing the magnitude a devastating winter storm that pummeled Western New York over the weekend. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Adams said before the Sabres took the ice at KeyBank Center […]
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins – 12/30/22
Tonight marks the final game of 2022 for the New Jersey Devils, as they travel to the Steel City to take on their Metropolitan Division foes in the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 22-11-2, good enough for 46 points and second in the division. They are six points behind the streaking Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh has a record of 19-10-6, and their 44 points are eight behind the Hurricanes.
Bruins Star Brad Marchand Tells Hilarious Story About His Baseball Experience
It’s a good thing everything worked out for Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand on the ice. That’s because for Marchand, a career on the diamond never seemed to be in the cards. With the Bruins set to play at the venerable Fenway Park when they take on...
Bruins Players Share Favorite Outdoor Hockey Memories Ahead Of Winter Classic
It’s almost like it came out of a book the way Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno described it. There’s just something romantic about hockey being played on a frozen pond, as Foligno recalled his favorite moment playing outdoors ahead of the Bruins hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park next Monday in the 2023 Winter Classic.
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
theScore
Crosby named to Order of Canada
Just call him "Officer Sid." Sidney Crosby's home country gave him one of its highest honors Thursday, elevating the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar to the Order of Canada. Governor General Mary Simon named Crosby one of 32 new officers and 99 new appointments to the Order "for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth."
NHL
Fans of Bruins, Penguins enjoy atmosphere at 2023 Winter Classic Plaza
BOSTON -- Among all the tents filled with food and activities open to fans at the 2023 Winter Classic Plaza outside Boston City Hall on Friday, one stood out in particular. Fans had the chance to test their accuracy by shooting pucks into a laundry machine, just like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby infamously did as a child growing up in Nova Scotia.
