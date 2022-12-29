BUFFALO, N.Y. – Note for the future: Five goals is too many. A night after the Detroit Red Wings rallied from a 4-0 first-period deficit in Pittsburgh, the Wings fell behind 5-0 in the second, only to lose, 6-3. Kyle Okposo scored three times for the Sabres and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals in Buffalo's fifth straight victory. The Wings scored three times in the third period to make it a two-goal game, but Okposo scored on an empty net to doom the chances of another comeback.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO