LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO