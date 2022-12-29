Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Union City’s new Senior Center dedicated during September ceremony
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A building which has stood in Union City since 1851 was formally dedicated on September 24 as the Union City Senior Center. It has taken four years and cost $210,000 to flip the former Putnam Funeral Home building. A video was posted on the village’s Facebook page which show the history of the building as well as its transformation.
wtvbam.com
2023 brings in new Branch County Commissioner and change in representations
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners will have a new member and different areas of representation with the start of 2023. Alan McClellan defeated two other candidates in the August GOP Primary and then ran unopposed in November. He will represent District Five which consists of the eastern townships of Butler, Quincy, Algansee and California Township.
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
wtvbam.com
Sergeant Fred Pyles retires from CPD after 30 years of service
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 30 year veteran of the Coldwater Police Department has retired. The Coldwater Police Department honored and thanked Sergeant Fred Pyles upon his retirement this week. Pyles served the people of the City of Coldwater since 1993. Pyles was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 when Jerry Vandenhout retired. Before that, Pyles had been in a supervisory role as a Corporal since 1996.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Police announce hiring of two new officers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has announced the hiring of two new officers. Chase Kreucher and Mohamed Saleh are the newest members of the department. Both are graduates of Coldwater High School. They completed the police academy at Kellogg Community College last week, and will now...
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary needs new barn
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is in need of a new barn. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. There is currently a waiting list for horses. While the owners have the land,...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt
Robert “Bob” Lee Hoyt, 53, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at home Monday, December 26, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail, Union City, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Township Cemetery in Calhoun County.
Reward offered for information on missing Portage woman
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help looking for a missing Portage woman.
Man shot, killed at Sturgis motel identified
The name of the man who was fatally shot at a Sturgis motel on Thursday has been released.
MSP prepares for Whitmer’s 2nd inauguration
The event is New Year's Day and it's expected to bring a big crowd to the steps of the capitol.
wtvbam.com
Man shot to death at Sturgis motel, police investigating
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Sturgis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday. It happened around 6:05 p.m. at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road near Fawn River. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, a...
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
WATCH: MSP, BCPD provide update on officer-involved shooting in Bedford Twp.
Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney
Beverly Ann (Stetler) Olney, 89, of Girard passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Drew’s Place of Coldwater. Funeral services honoring Ann’s life will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Sean LaGuire officiating. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
