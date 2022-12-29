ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Addison Independent

Tiger gymnasts leap into action

A visiting St. Johnsbury gymnastics team with a dozen competitors on Dec. 21 prevailed over the Middlebury Union High School squad, which fielded only three gymnasts in its season debut in the Middlebury Union Middle School gym, 110.9-62.9.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Karl Lindholm: Warming up to the college’s sports hall of fame

About 10 years ago, I got wind of a plan to initiate a Middlebury College Athletics Hall of Fame to coincide with the construction of the new field house. I thought this was a very bad idea and I wrote to the big shots at Middlebury and told them so.
Mountain Times

The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor's note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region's "lost" ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […]
RUTLAND, VT
Addison Independent

Charles Sabukewicz, 85, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — The beautiful soul of Charlie Sabukewicz left his worn out body on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home at The Residence at Otter Creek. He was known for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, his skill as a teacher and his remarkable creativity, but most of all for his great love for his family and friends.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol

KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights

In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol

PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her
CASTLETON, VT
Addison Independent

Six exhibits to remember from 2022

Galleries were open this year! Sometimes by appointment, but it was a welcome change to see art in person again. Here are six exhibits to remember from 2022.
ADDISON, VT
Addison Independent

Two school leaders are preparing to step down

MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WPFO

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
BRIDGTON, ME
WCAX

What to expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is getting set to ring in the new year!. The fifth annual Highlight New Year's Eve Burlington celebration takes place at nine locations around the city. The event replaced First Night back in 2018 and this will be the first completely in-person celebration since
BURLINGTON, VT

