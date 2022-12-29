Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Tiger gymnasts leap into action
A visiting St. Johnsbury gymnastics team with a dozen competitors on Dec. 21 prevailed over the Middlebury Union High School squad, which fielded only three gymnasts in its season debut in the Middlebury Union Middle School gym, 110.9-62.9.
colchestersun.com
'We're in prime time:' High school girls hockey players from Colchester, Milton and Burlington have big goals this season
Colchester/Burlington High School girls hockey head coach Jamie Rozzi said in his over a decade career of coaching hockey in Vermont, he’s learned more from his players than they have learned from him. “I started with what I thought a coach should be,” he said. “And I have developed...
Addison Independent
Karl Lindholm: Warming up to the college’s sports hall of fame
About 10 years ago, I got wind of a plan to initiate a Middlebury College Athletics Hall of Fame to coincide with the construction of the new field house. I thought this was a very bad idea and I wrote to the big shots at Middlebury and told them so.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Addison Independent
Charles Sabukewicz, 85, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — The beautiful soul of Charlie Sabukewicz left his worn out body on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home at The Residence at Otter Creek. He was known for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, his skill as a teacher and his remarkable creativity, but most of all for his great love for his family and friends.
colchestersun.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Colchester in 2022
In 2022, 214 homes sold in Colchester compared to 383 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $410,197 to $468,255. These are the five most expensive homes purchased in Colchester this year. 5. 598 South Bay Circle. This home sold for $950,000 on August 30, 2022....
Addison Independent
Jared James Mullin, 43, formerly of Bristol
KEESVILLE, N.Y. — Jared James Mullin, 43, a longtime resident of Vermont, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 22, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. Born Sept. 26, 1979, in Derby, Conn., Jared grew up in Bristol, Vt. Jared graduated from Mount Abe High School in Bristol. He loved fishing, camping and working with his hands.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
'Seven Days' Food Writers Look Back on 2022’s Unexpected Highlights
In this world, there are glass-half-full people and glass-half-empty people. If we were the latter, we would focus on what the Vermont food scene lost this year: Chittenden County Asian restaurant pioneer Silver Palace in South Burlington; the OG wood-fired Pizza on Earth in Charlotte; the Bearded Frog in Shelburne; and Burlington favorites such as Half Pint Farm, Knead Bakery, Penny Cluse Café and Sweetwaters.
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
Addison Independent
Kathleen Adams Ciociola, formerly of Bristol
PORT HENRY, N.Y. — Kathleen Adams Ciociola passed away on Dec. 19, 2022. She died peacefully in the loving presence of her family. Kathy was a long-time Addison County resident before moving to Naples, Florida, in 2020. She and her husband, Mark Ciociola, returned to the region in 2022 to be closer to family and friends after her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction in 2022
In 2022, 287 homes sold in the town of Essex and city of Essex Junction compared to 502 last year. The average home value in the city and town increased from $398,914 to $459,200. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Essex and Essex Junction this year. 5....
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
Addison Independent
Six exhibits to remember from 2022
Galleries were open this year! Sometimes by appointment, but it was a welcome change to see art in person again. Here are six exhibits to remember from 2022.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
WCAX
What to expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is getting set to ring in the new year!. The fifth annual Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration takes place at nine locations around the city. The event replaced First Night back in 2018 and this will be the first completely in-person celebration since...
The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 28-January 10
Kitties compete for the coveted title at Vermont Fancy Felines' Cat Show, presented at DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington. Over 30 breeds enter the judging ring in a nail-biting (or couch-scratching) tournament, and audiences of all ages enjoy a cat parade and vendors' market. Smack-Dab in the Fiddle. Thursday 29.
This Place in History: Blockhouse Point
It's now long gone, but there was a British intelligence installation in North Hero during and after the Revolutionary War.
