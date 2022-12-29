Read full article on original website
Related
Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State
With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
nexttv.com
Congressional Research Service Report Cites Challenges for FCC Broadband Map Effort
Congressional Research Service, which provides such service to members of Congress, has outlined a host of potential issues with the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband mapping process and the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, and made some suggestions of what Congress may have to do in response. In...
freightwaves.com
States press Supreme Court to address blocked railroad crossings
Nineteen states plus the District of Columbia have filed a legal briefing in support of Ohio’s request that the Supreme Court hear a case on whether states can have the authority to regulate railroad traffic at grade crossings. Ohio is asking the Supreme Court to appeal a lower court...
US News and World Report
TikTok Bans Hit More U.S. States; Security Firm Says Most Access Blocked Globally
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia on Monday became the latest to ban the use of the popular social media service TikTok on government-managed devices over concern that China could use it to track Americans and censor content. Some 19 of the 50 U.S. states...
chulavistatoday.com
DHS extends deadline for REAL ID until May 2025
The Department of Homeland Security announced it will push back full enforcement of the REAL ID until May 7, 2025, to allow additional time for residents to have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards. The deadline was pushed from the original May 3, 2023 enforcement...
straightarrownews.com
New bill could give FCC authority to regulate price of prison calls
The billion dollar prison phone call industry could soon face new regulations. That’s because some, like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, contend telecommunications companies have long been charging “predatory” fees for phone and video calls from inmates. For decades, phone providers have offered kickbacks...
lawstreetmedia.com
FCC Affirms Three-Call Limit for Robocalls to Residential Lines
On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an order affirming a three-call limit to residential lines for robocalls, as well as clarifying some recipient consent rules. The order granted some petitioner requests to revisit prior agency actions, with the FCC commenting that its decisions preserve consumer privacy while allowing...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0