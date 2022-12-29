ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Hudson Valley Post

Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State

With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
nexttv.com

Congressional Research Service Report Cites Challenges for FCC Broadband Map Effort

Congressional Research Service, which provides such service to members of Congress, has outlined a host of potential issues with the Federal Communications Commission’s broadband mapping process and the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, and made some suggestions of what Congress may have to do in response. In...
freightwaves.com

States press Supreme Court to address blocked railroad crossings

Nineteen states plus the District of Columbia have filed a legal briefing in support of Ohio’s request that the Supreme Court hear a case on whether states can have the authority to regulate railroad traffic at grade crossings. Ohio is asking the Supreme Court to appeal a lower court...
KANSAS STATE
chulavistatoday.com

DHS extends deadline for REAL ID until May 2025

The Department of Homeland Security announced it will push back full enforcement of the REAL ID until May 7, 2025, to allow additional time for residents to have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards. The deadline was pushed from the original May 3, 2023 enforcement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

New bill could give FCC authority to regulate price of prison calls

The billion dollar prison phone call industry could soon face new regulations. That’s because some, like The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, contend telecommunications companies have long been charging “predatory” fees for phone and video calls from inmates. For decades, phone providers have offered kickbacks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lawstreetmedia.com

FCC Affirms Three-Call Limit for Robocalls to Residential Lines

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced an order affirming a three-call limit to residential lines for robocalls, as well as clarifying some recipient consent rules. The order granted some petitioner requests to revisit prior agency actions, with the FCC commenting that its decisions preserve consumer privacy while allowing...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

