Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Modern Tools to Automate Network Planning, Ordering, and Expense Management Featured
Network service providers play a fundamental role in our daily lives, from enabling us to work from home to connecting us with clients and colleagues across the globe. None of this would be possible without a massive amount of behind-the-scenes technology that facilitates network planning, resource and inventory management, ordering, invoicing, and more.
How to Make a Successful Error Monitoring Strategy
Customers have little tolerance for errors in web, mobile, and desktop applications. According to Riverbed, 80% of enterprises say a slowdown to a mission-critical application would have a moderate to severe impact on overall business performance. As a result, it's critical for software development teams to have an error monitoring strategy in place.
Product Expert Harish Srigiriraju Highlights Importance of Personalization in Digital Applications
As the world accelerated the development of products by standardizing various offerings, companies were able to save costs. However, standardization often comes with a downside. The user experience is compromised since it is not personalized enough for each user. Personalization of content is now widespread with social media and streaming...
TechRadar
Microsoft Excel is finally making formulas smarter, and easier
Microsoft Excel has announced (opens in new tab) a handful of changes that are set to make formulas easier to use and even more powerful. The spreadsheet software updates are centered around web users, which covers all Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) users, even those without access to the full desktop clients, with a few updates padding out the list of Windows and macOS client features, too.
TechRadar
Google Chrome is making a crucial update to help keep you safe
A recent code change (opens in new tab) for Google Chrome has uncovered an updated feature that will see the popular web browser automatically preventing insecure downloads from HTTP sites. Formerly the norm, many HTTP sites have since been updated to use HTTPS encryption in an effort to protect extensive...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
3 Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Transform The World in 2023
As we continue to see high rates of positions needing to be filled in 2023, AI is likely going to see quick adoption, development and more.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
TechRadar
Data breaches could be even more expensive in 2023
Data breaches could be even more expensive next year, a new report from Acronis has claimed. Based on data collected from more than 750,000 unique endpoints, distributed around the world, the company's report claims the average cost of a data breach is expected to hit $5 million by next year.
TechRadar
Four ways businesses can rebuild consumers’ digital trust
Social media scams continue unabated – platforms are awash with fraudsters due to their lack of accountability when it comes to verification. If you haven’t fallen victim to one yourself, you’ll almost certainly know or someone who has, or have at least seen the swell of stories in the news.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Difference between Data Security and Data Privacy
Most of you connected to the world of data are in a misconception that both the terms data privacy and data security are same and are just the synonyms. But that’s not correct and here’s an explanation: Data Privacy is the word used to the practice of handling the data like how it is being collected, stored, used and whether it is covered under any compliance. Data Security is different and is related to the practice of keeping the data safe from fraudulent access by securing it with encryption, authentication and such stuff.
techaiapp.com
Understanding the Top Operational Technology Security Needs and Methods in the Utilities Sector
When it comes to finding and keeping the specialists necessary to defend an organization from cyberattacks, cybersecurity managers continue to encounter major difficulties—take Uber’s latest cyberattack—even the largest of companies are faced with these hurdles. What’s more, statistics suggest that finding the proper cybersecurity talent is only becoming more difficult.
TechRadar
30 years of PDF: The file format that changed the world
Here we are, boldly proclaiming that the PDF format celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023, but that’s not entirely accurate. True, it was first introduced by Adobe Systems in January 1993 at the Windows and OS|2 Conference, and formally launched later, on the 15th of June. But the seeds of that format were sown many years previously.
TechRadar
BT vs Sky: which is the better broadband provider?
BT is perhaps the best known broadband provider in the UK and it has a lot going for it. Whether it's the wide variety of speeds or its many add-ons and bundle packages, there's plenty to like about this popular brand. However, it can be an expensive option, particularly if you want more than just its broadband.
Prediction: Here’s How Brands Will Find Their Way Around the Social Media ‘Platform Tax’ in 2023
I spoke with a guy the other day who runs a $60-million-per-year ecommerce business. I asked what his number one problem is today. His answer: “I’m paying Google and Meta 30% of every dollar in revenue. I know customers love my product, and I’d love to have a more direct connection with them.”
TechRadar
Turning the sundial back to the era of retro edutainment
Picture this. You’re in the pre-Wikipedia days, back when encyclopedias served as search engines, back when you did the searching. Bored with said encyclopedias, your kids are clamoring to boot up their worn-out desktops made of spare parts. A Halo shootout or an Age of Empires skirmish, perhaps? My Indian parents had a more “educational” idea. As much as I’d like to debunk stereotypes, they brought home several disc-based encyclopedias and lost no sleep over the matter.
salestechstar.com
Creating a Competitive Matrix: Quick Tips
Do you ever have the feeling that, despite reading the same competitive data report repeatedly, you ultimately gain an awareness of the numbers but can no longer draw conclusions from them? However, simply being aware of who your rivals are is insufficient. You need to dig deeper to obtain a better understanding of everything they are doing, including whether they are releasing a new feature that could affect your market share, what keywords they are focusing on, what kind of content they are creating, and how successfully they are luring followers and customers. It’s critical to focus on even the smallest details.
TechRadar
Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB review
Not the most elegantly engineered solution, the A85 is robust, and the 5TB model has plenty of space, but the cables are a weakness as is the lack of a carry pouch. That the encryption utility provided won’t work isn’t good. Silicon Power Armor A85 5TB: Two minute...
A Primer On The AI Economy
Each time a new business ecosystem forms, we have to ask a simple question: where's value created?. And once we are able to classify the ecosystem based on where value is created we can ask: how's value captured?. From the above, we understand the business models building on top of...
TechRadar
Decompilations could be the solution to ports and remakes in the future
Game preservation is something that's grown in importance in recent years, and certain communities are taking it upon themselves to make some retro games work on modern systems where the official developers refuse to. This is where decompilations have recently come to the forefront. Fans have been going into retail...
Comments / 0