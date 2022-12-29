Cities are expanding, the population is growing, but what isn’t growing is the average home. Homes are, in fact, shrinking to make them more space-efficient so cities can fit more people. Homes in some of the most densely populated cities, New York and Mumbai for example, are the most cramped. Kitchens are barely a countertop and a sink, and it isn’t practical or feasible to stock them with multiple utensils and appliance. Designed for this new, ‘smaller than life’ home, the Cookmate is an all-in-one kitchen appliance that goes from prep to cooking to serving, all in one device. Its modular design has a series of stackable pieces that turn the cooktop into a pan, crock-pot, and even a steamer. The induction coil on the inside works on electricity, saving the need to place a gas cylinder under the hob.

