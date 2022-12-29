ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

As 2023 approaches, we look back at the artists we lost

By Richard Tiegs
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30c5aP_0jxXlsMP00

As we arrive at the final Saturday column of this musical year, we give thanks for the many musicians and opportunities that we have had this year to share, perform and listen to the euterpic, terpsichoric and polyhymnic offerings of our muses. Pardon me as I remember back and look forward at a few notable people.

Those of us who have gravitated to musical theatre remember two giants of the theater who have brought down their final curtain. Stephen Sondheim came to the fore over 65 years ago. His first show was in 1954 and his last premiere was in 2008. In between, he gave theatre aficionados hours of thrilling music and storytelling. Most of his catalog is revived and programmed year after year around the country. He is truly a giant in the industry.

In a career of nearly 80 years is Angela Lansbury, actress and chanteuse. She is well known across several generations from her days in “Gaslight” to her turn as Jessica Fletcher to Mrs. Lovett and Mrs. Potts. I first got to know her work in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks.” I remember her in Jerry Herman’s “Mrs. Santa Claus,” a made-for-TV musical movie. She brought Herman’s “Mame” to life on the stage 30 years earlier. My children know her from “Beauty and the Beast” as the charming singer of the Academy Award-winning title song. However you know her work, you saw a consummate professional.

This was the year that Ned Rorem died. I know Ned Rorem as a composer of song cycles that many of us used in our voice lessons. But he composed symphonies and operas as well. His 20th-century outlook in music was tonal in nature and not given to some of the other classical compositional styles that have been popular in the recent past. He is perhaps best known for evoking the French impressionists in his compositional style. It is said he regarded all music as lyrical, even if no words were associated with it.

Loretta Lynn and Meat Loaf sang in two very distinct genres, but each influenced new generations of musicians. Ms. Lynn showed us that, despite growing up in one of the poorest parts of this country, one can rise above circumstances and create careers of which to be proud. Meat Loaf showed it’s okay to have fun with your music; at least that’s what I take from his appearance in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” To that, I can relate.

To look forward, we look no further than King Charles III. If past coronations are any indication, we can expect many newly commissioned compositions to celebrate this change of the reigning monarch. We will see several old favorites trotted out (Zadok the Priest), as well as new coronation music reflective of the British style of composition (consider that “Orb and Sceptre” was composed for his mother’s coronation and “Crown Imperial” for his grandfather’s). What British composer will step forward for this important musical event?

Farewell, 2022. Hello, 2023. Show me what you’ve got!

Richard Tiegs is a local musician. His periodic contributions reflect his broad interests in music.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: As 2023 approaches, we look back at the artists we lost

Comments / 0

Related
The New York Times

The Artists We Lost in 2022, in Their Words

Ned Rorem, a composer, at his home in New York, Dec. 23, 1993. (Fred R. Conrad/The New York Times) Music innovators who sang of coal country and “Great Balls of Fire.” An actress who made a signature role out of a devilish baker who meets a fiery end. The trailblazing heart of “In the Heat of the Night.”
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists

By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
soultracks.com

Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"

When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
MSNBC

Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music

Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
Action News Jax

Ian Tyson, half of Ian & Sylvia folk duo, dies at age 89

TORONTO — (AP) — Ian Tyson, the Canadian folk singer who wrote the modern standard “Four Strong Winds” as one half of Ian & Sylvia and helped influence such future superstars as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, died Thursday at age 89. The native of Victoria,...
I-95 FM

The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing

Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
NPR

Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022

The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Genesis

British singer, songwriter and producer Jonathan King, who had a 1965 hit with “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon,” came up with the band name Genesis for a group of students from his alma mater. King attended the Charterhouse boarding school in Surrey, England, and graduated several years before some of the band’s founding members.
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Unleashes on Artists Who Snubbed Him in the Past

Country music has entered a new era. It’s an era that starkly differs from the heyday of the ’90s and early ’00s and is more welcoming toward artists that like to dip their toes into all genres, including pop, rock, and rap. “Son of a Sinner” singer Jason DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is one of those artists. In recent years, he’s earned a massive fanbase on social media with his unique take on country. However, it hasn’t exactly hit the mark with some industry professionals, even earning criticism from genre icon Travis Tritt. Ahead of 2023, Jelly Roll is looking back on the last few years, unleashing on artists who snubbed him before with a fiery Twitter post.
GoldDerby

Gerald Sullivan (‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ production designer): It’s ‘like contemporary archaeology’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We all know about her and her trials and travails, but she was a really down-to-earth person who got overwhelmed with the struggle of fame,” says Gerald Sullivan while talking about late music legend Whitney Houston. Sullivan is the production designer for her biopic titled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” starring Naomi Ackie and directed by Kasi Lemmons. Watch our video interview above. SEE Naomi Ackie (‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’) on becoming Whitney Houston: It ‘feels like you’re playing a superhuman’ [Exclusive Video Interview] “That’s sort of like contemporary archaeology,” he explains while discussing his re-creation of the iconic “How Will...
TheWrap

How ‘White Noise’ Pulled Off That Rousing End-Credits, Full-Cast Dance Sequence in One Day

Don DeLillo’s tome “White Noise” has frequently been a title thrown into the “unfilmable novel” sweepstakes due to its massively descriptive, interior, dreamy prose, but adaptor/director Noah Baumbach and cinematographer Lol Crawley not only found a palatable visual modus to reintroduce DeLillo’s 1985 characters into the 2020s, but put the most bliss-out cherry-on-top imaginable, a nearly 10-minute, expressive dance number featuring the film’s entire cast traversing the aisles of the production designer Jess Gonchor’s impressively-mounted A&P supermarket set, set to an infectious new tune by LCD Soundsystem.
iheart.com

Panagiotis Amorgianiotis Shares Words Of Inspiration For Other Artists

Creating music that connects with your fanbase is crucial for the success and longevity of your career as an artist. Your music is a reflection of who you are as an artist and it should speak to your audience on a personal level. By crafting music that resonates with your fans, you are able to form a deeper connection with them and build a dedicated following. This is especially important in today's digital age, where there is an overwhelming amount of music available for listeners to discover. By creating music that truly connects with your fanbase, you are able to stand out and make a lasting impact in the music industry. When it comes to honing his audience and building strong fan support, one such artist has continued to make an impression. Enter Panagiotis Amorgianiotis.
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy