Props for Texas: Our staff picks 20 prop bets from the Texas-Washington Alamo Bowl game

How we're picking various prop bets out of Thursday's Texas game. Writers are listed alphabetically. Kirk Bohls won the 2021 props crown.

Season standings:

1. Danny Davis (beat writer): 128-92

2. Cedric Golden (columnist): 121-99 — 7 props back

3. Kirk Bohls (columnist): 115-105 — 13 props back

4. Richard Tijerina (sports editor): 110-110 — 18 props back

This week's props:

Who'll win?

Kirk Bohls: Washington

Cedric Golden: Washington

Danny Davis: Texas

Richard Tijerina: Texas

Will either team ever trail by more than 14 points?

Bohls: No

Golden: No

Davis: Yes

Tijerina: Yes

Golden: Would Quinn Ewers be able to hold up his end of the deal in an Alamo Bowl scorefest?

Which team will punt first?

Bohls: Texas

Golden: Washington

Davis: Texas

Tijerina: Washington

Who'll score Texas' first touchdown?

Bohls: Jonathon Brooks

Golden: Jonathon Brooks

Davis: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Tijerina: Jonathon Brooks

Bohls: Beware, Texas, and underestimate this Washington team at your own peril

Who'll be leading at halftime?

Bohls: Washington

Golden: Washington

Davis: Texas

Tijerina: Texas

More catches: Worthy+Sanders or Odunze+McMillan?

Bohls: Odunez+McMillan

Golden: Odunez+McMillan

Davis: Odunez+McMillan

Tijerina: Worthy+Sanders

Will Jaydon Blue or Keilan Robinson score?

Bohls: No

Golden: No

Davis: Yes

Tijerina: Yes

Longest field goal: Bert Auburn or Peyton Henry?

Bohls: Peyton Henry

Golden: Bert Auburn

Davis: Peyton Henry

Tijerina: Bert Auburn

Will Jaylan Ford force a turnover?

Bohls: No

Golden: Yes

Davis: No

Tijerina: Yes

Will Texas (-3) cover?

Bohls: No

Golden: No

Davis: Yes

Tijerina: Yes

Over/Under total points: 67½

Bohls: Under

Golden: Over

Davis: Over

Tijerina: Over

O/U lead changes: 3½

Bohls: Under

Golden: Under

Davis: Under

Tijerina: Over

O/U Michael Penix Jr. total touchdowns: 3½

Bohls: Over

Golden: Over

Davis: Over

Tijerina: Over

O/U Washington third-down conversion percentage: 56½%

Bohls: Under

Golden: Over

Davis: Under

Tijerina: Under

O/U Quinn Ewers passing yards: 250½

Bohls: Under

Golden: Under

Davis: Under

Tijerina: Under

O/U Jonathon Brooks rushing yards: 107½

Bohls: Under

Golden: Under

Davis: Under

Tijerina: Over

O/U Quinn Ewers' longest completion: 42½ yards

Bohls: Under

Golden: Under

Davis: Over

Tijerina: Over

O/U Maalik Murphy pass attempts: ½

Bohls: Under

Golden: Over

Davis: Over

Tijerina: Under

O/U Texas' longest play: 44½ yards

Bohls: Under

Golden: Under

Davis: Over

Tijerina: Under

O/U Texas turnovers: 1½

Bohls: Over

Golden: Over

Davis: Under

Tijerina: Under

