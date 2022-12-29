Colorado ski area returns weekly deal of $30 tickets

Trying to save on the slopes this season?

Ski Cooper thinks it has the answer.

"I think this is going to be the best deal in skiing in Colorado," said Dana Tyler Johnson, marketing director of the little ski area near Leadville.

The deal on Thursdays, starting in January: $30 for lift tickets, $30 for rentals and $30 off ski school. For the tickets, you'll have to book online at least two days in advance.

Ski Cooper is returning the deal after a two-season hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just wanted to increase skier visits during the weekdays, and Thursday is always a fun day," said Johnson, adding that live music expected for the afternoons. "It's just a real festive day, and people have been asking for (the deal) to return. So it's back by popular demand."

While day passes have soared above $200 at some of Colorado's much bigger resorts, Cooper has always aimed to sell itself as a more affordable option. The regular rate for adults this season is $95.

Cooper has also aimed to entice with all natural powder — no snowmaking — that is now available for snagging on the hill's backside. Tennessee Creek Basin's 70 acres of moguls and trees opened in 2020, adding a double-black diamond dimension to the ski area.