27 Menswear Deals to Wrap Up Your Holiday Gift Giving In Style
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This time, we're in the thick of the holiday season, which means gifts. Whether those gifts are for your loved ones or yourself (hey, you gotta love yourself), there are plenty of menswear deals to be had. We know the gift hunt can be overwhelming, so here's a helpful nudge. We've rounded up 27 great fashion deals, from a snappy suede jacket to rockstar boots to swaddly scarves and more. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
The Year in Wacky Hats
You can't miss the hats. Weird and wonderful, they have popped up in all corners of men's style: from the extravagant high-fashion crowd to the cool-dude, cortado-drinking streetwear set. Style savants like Tyler, the Creator oscillate between furry trapper hats and vintage-inspired baseball caps without missing a beat. The headwear of Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory—a strappy leather visor worn with a silk scarf, but also rhinestone trucker hats—is artful enough to inspire sartorial envy. This month, the Japanese fashion tastemaker Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi posted a photo of a 360-degree brimmed Yankees hat, which immediately ricocheted across the fashion blogs. From bucket hats to balaclavas and beyond, it has been a banner year for advanced-level headwear.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
Your Winter Wardrobe Is Missing Fleece-lined Leggings! Here Are 17 Best Styles for Every Budget
Even if you don’t live in a place where you can make a snowman, there’s a good chance that your wardrobe changes a bit during the winter time. This could mean fishing your heavier coats out of storage in anticipation of chilly evenings, or replacing those old wool socks that have served you well year after year. One item of clothing that often gets forgotten until you’re getting dressed — and dreading an icy forecast — are fleece lined leggings.
25 Best Black Heels For Women, From Platforms To Stilettos
Nothing completes a look more so than a classic pair of black heels. From strappy stilettos and block heels to platforms and slingbacks, there are so many fancy footwear options to complete any look. If you're more of a Manolo Blahnik lover, great! Into more affordable options? No problem. There's...
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
Wrangler Reflects on 75 Years of Making Denim
Few labels stand the test of time. Even fewer can claim the distinction of being among the country’s most enduring heritage brands. Wrangler celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and in the seasons leading up to that milestone, the denim pioneer has been taking stock of its history, its community and its impact. While one might assume that a brand built in 1947 might simply be focused on preservation in 2022, Wrangler wants to make progress. In a retail landscape now teeming with direct-to-consumer upstarts aiming to strike gold on Instagram, the company is focused on meeting consumers where they are instead...
Drop-Waist Dresses Will Make A Comeback In 2023. Here's How To Get The Look
Yet another early aughts trend is making its way back into the limelight –– and into our closets. We're all well aware that the past few years have brought us some ghosts of closets past to allow us to revisit some of the styles of the '90s and early 2000s that had since vanished into obscurity. By the looks of it, though, 2023 will only be doubling down on these Y2K staple pieces and bringing back everything from the bubble skirt trend to baggy jeans (via Elle).
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
hypebeast.com
maharishi Looks to 2023 With All-New Pre-Spring Collection
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has had a busy 2022. The London-based label has been consistently producing high-quality general releases which combine streetwear with military influences — such as the “Battle Royale” collection. It has also experimented with footwear with Reebok, and even the world of pedal bikes with its recent Dosnoventa collaboration. Now, the imprint is turning its focus to 2023 with its all-new pre-spring collection.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
The Latest Uniqlo x Marni Drop Is Jam-Packed With Perfectly Quirky Winter Gear
Here's the good news—as of this morning, the Uniqlo x Marni collaboration is back, and the latest drop is an absolute doozy. When the Japanese retailer and the red-hot Italian brand first announced their inaugural link-up earlier this year, the question on every menswear lover's lips was obvious: will this this be my chance to snag one of Francesco Risso's shaggy mohair cardigans at a steal of a price? Alas, no—until now. Today, the duo is following through on that tantalizing premise, releasing a grip of excellent knits in the punchy stripes the buzzy label has made its signature.
Is This the Next Holy Grail Rolex?
This originally appeared in Box + Papers, GQ staffer Cam Wolf’s watch newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link and subscribe. Grail watches are a little bit like presidents: oftentimes it’s the older, the grayer, the one more lacquered with history that wins out. Which makes the neo-vintage Rolex Daytona with a Zenith caliber, at a ripe 34 years old, practically a starlet. But this specific model, born in 1988 in Geneva to doting parents (Rolex’s Daytona and Zenith’s El Primero movement) that, despite its age, on the fast track to stardom.
Justin Bieber’s Got a New Favorite Pair of Weirdo Shades
Justin Bieber’s personal style has gone through many phases, and almost all of them can be characterized by whatever eyewear he was wearing at the time. There was the Belieber RETROSUPERFUTURE flat tops phase, and then the spiritual wire-framed aviators phase, and most recently, the fashion-scumbag Balenciaga shades phase—the last of which, it seems, has segued into an even more cartoonish extraterrestrial bug-eyed sunglasses phase.
Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer
Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023. The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
The Data Doesn't Lie: the Birkenstock Boston and Adidas Samba Won 2022
For a few years now, it's felt as if the Birkenstock Boston and the Adidas Samba were both skyrocketing, becoming seemingly more popular by the season. At first, it was one of those things that just felt true, even if you couldn't quite put your finger on why or how. Both styles were inescapable when scrolling through social media, and they kept showing up on stylish folks from all corners of the celebosphere. Now, though, the latest report from the fashion retailer and data repository Lyst backs it up with data: it's been a massive year for Bostons and Sambas alike.
