A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.

