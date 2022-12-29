Read full article on original website
Year in Review: Top 10 stories
It was a fun year in South County sports. Here’s a look back at the top stories, as chosen by the Independent. There was no shortage of candidates for the top stories of 2022 in South County sports, but North Kingstown’s second consecutive baseball championship – and the route to it – had the edge.
Stony Lane, Matunuck Elementary score top rankings in RIDE report
The North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown school districts rank at or above average in a wide variety of metrics recently released by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) in its 2022 school accountability and improvement results. RIDE released a series of report cards for the state as a...
2022 Year in Review: New, familiar faces helped shape year of changes in SK
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A snapshot of South Kingstown on Jan. 1 2022 would show a very different place from the community that’s closing out a year of sweeping change. The town has seen a wholesale turnover in its leadership positions in 2022. A new town council, town manager, chief of police and schools superintendent all took over this year. Businesses opened, shuttered, renovated and expanded. A beloved community thrift shop shut its doors. Two schools were slated for closure, while others including the high school are being positioned for major overhauls that could start next year. The town also navigated returning to a new “normal” after two tumultuous years of COVID.
Girls Basketball: NK's Rogers reaches 1,000
NORTH KINGSTOWN — With Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a starring role on a championship team last season, Jillian Rogers was already set to go down as one of the best players in the history of North Kingstown High School girls basketball. With the milestone she reached...
Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island
On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
Five transfers highlight URI's early signing haul
Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February. “As is always the case, the program improved...
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
RISE clarifies expansion plans, service for N.S. students; Zwolenski says request for support was unclear
WOONSOCKET – Officials with RISE Prep Mayoral Academy clarified the role North Smithfield students will play in the charter school’s planned expansion this week following a recommendation from the Rhode Island Department of Education that referenced plans to, “phase out,” students from the town. Founder and...
A. David McNab
A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.
Charles H. Fiske Jr.
Charles H. Fiske Jr., 87, of Narragansett completed his journey to his heavenly home on December 24, 2022. Born on March 3, 1935, in East Greenwich, he was the beloved son of the late Charles Herbert and Dorothy A. (Johnson) Fiske. Charlie served his country proudly in the United States...
10 Biggest Stories of 2022
GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
Devin Carter Leads PC to Victory at Butler, Friars 3-0 in Big East
The Friars are more than just one man. Bryce Hopkins -- the Big East Player of the week, had a quiet night, but that did not slow PC. PC men's basketball team defeated the Butler Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3 Big East), 72-52, on Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Friars...
RHODY GEM: Robin Hollow at Farm Fresh RI
The Providence retail location of Robin Hollow Farm, a four-acre flower farm in North Kingstown. The expansive shop and workspace is filled with a robust inventory of plants and flowers, along with unique gifts for home and garden enthusiasts. Where to find it:. Located in the Farm Fresh RI facility...
Lincoln makes great strides in 2022
LINCOLN – The town seemed to inch closer to some semblance of normalcy in 2022, with a year of progress on several fronts. Projects discussed for years finally got off the ground in 2022, from the launch of construction on the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center to the conversion of streetlights.
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928
Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
