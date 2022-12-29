ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

FK all Democrats
1d ago

they took a picture of this video instead of getting a screen shot from the DVD or NVR why?great work posting a distorted pic and expect results.

WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Suspect in vehicle break-in found with three checkbooks that don't belong to him

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said they found a vehicle breaking and entering suspect in possession of three checkbooks that don’t belong to him. A deputy responded to the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning after a resident noticed suspicious activity, and the officer located the suspect a short distance away, according to a post on the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
BECKLEY, WV
ktalnews.com

Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado

LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
SABINE PARISH, LA
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
MARTINSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Christmas Day shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two people missing after jumping into Elk River; emergency crews plan recovery efforts

DUCK, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people are missing after plunging in the Elk River Friday afternoon along the border of Braxton and Clay counties. A person jumped off the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck about 4 p.m., John Hoffman, emergency services director for Braxton County, said. A second person jumped in to rescue the first and both individuals are now missing.
DUCK, WV
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

