1d ago
they took a picture of this video instead of getting a screen shot from the DVD or NVR why?great work posting a distorted pic and expect results.
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
wchstv.com
Man accused of kidnapping female in Kanawha County, punching her repeatedly in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in a vehicle, punching her multiple times in the face and threatening to kill himself and her. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar was booked Thursday at...
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser
Police do use unmarked cars and wear plain clothes at times, but deputies say that drivers should immediately call 911 if they feel uneasy about a traffic stop.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspect in vehicle break-in found with three checkbooks that don't belong to him
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said they found a vehicle breaking and entering suspect in possession of three checkbooks that don’t belong to him. A deputy responded to the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning after a resident noticed suspicious activity, and the officer located the suspect a short distance away, according to a post on the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
WVNT-TV
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for alleged Fairgrounds thief
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released security footage of a person who allegedly stole from the West Virginia State Fairgrounds two different times. According to the Sheriff’s Department Facebook, the person stole from the WV State Fairgrounds two separate times on Monday, December 26,...
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while...
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
lootpress.com
$20,000 reward offered for info in 2020 arson that killed West Virginia Air National Guard member
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday, December 27th marked two years since an arson fire took the life of a West Virginia Air National Guard member. According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, in the early morning hours of December 27, 2020, an arson fire claimed the life of Staff Sergent Logan A. Young, a Firefighter with the 167th Air Wing, Air National Guard Fire Department.
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Christmas Day shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
West Virginia man killed after Christmas Day family argument identified
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man killed in a shooting in Cabin Creek has been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 26-year-old Shane Bush, of Cabin Creek, was shot and killed after a family argument on Sunday. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Decota Rd. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. […]
Metro News
Names released in Morgan County murder-suicide
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities have released the names of the Maryland man and woman who died Friday night in what police have termed a murder-suicide. Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer tells the Panhandle News Network the victim was Jessica Craver, 41. The shooter has been identified as August Schillinger, 48. They both lived in Maryland.
wchstv.com
Two people missing after jumping into Elk River; emergency crews plan recovery efforts
DUCK, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people are missing after plunging in the Elk River Friday afternoon along the border of Braxton and Clay counties. A person jumped off the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck about 4 p.m., John Hoffman, emergency services director for Braxton County, said. A second person jumped in to rescue the first and both individuals are now missing.
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
