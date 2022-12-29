NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With the start of the new year upon us, as we do every year we take a look back on monthly stories in North Kingstown from the last year. January – Investigations were ongoing into allegations against high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas, who in 2021 was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with students while giving so-called body fat tests. The school district’s superintendent, assistant superintendent and athletic director all left their positions at various points during the year after reports from investigators revealed the extent to which district officials were aware of misconduct allegations prior to them becoming public. Criminal charges were filed against Thomas in July. He pleaded not guilty and has denied allegations of misconduct.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO