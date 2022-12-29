Read full article on original website
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
dawgnation.com
Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest concern facing Georgia comes as no surprise
ATLANTA — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is known as an offensive whiz, able to diagnose and exploit matchups while dialing up plays for Buckeyes’ teams that never lack scoring firepower. But now Day, just like his Ohio State program, faces one of the most complete challenges it...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dawgnation.com
Great expectations: True freshman Malaki Starks leads Georgia defense in snaps, sets lofty goals
ATLANTA — True freshmen typically don’t make a sudden or major impact on Kirby Smart’s Georgia defenses, but Malaki Starks is certainly not the typical freshman. Starks has not only started every game at safety alongside veteran Chris Smith, but he actually leads the Bulldogs in snaps played, per PFF metrics.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022)
Georgia football takes on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 31. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia and Ohio State have met just once, coming back in 1993. The winner...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field
The long awaited College Football Playoff contest versus Georgia is only a day away, and the intensity is really ramping up. Thanks to Ohio State’s social media efforts, fans have been able to see a glimpse into the team’s preparation throughout the week. While the content has been helpful, the excitement is causing a rush for this game to finally get here.
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice
ATLANTA — Hidden Camera-gate arrived at the College Football Playoff with rumors surfacing that Georgia had cameras inside of an Ohio State practice. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appeared shocked when asked by a national reporter about the allegation at Georgia’s Thursday media day. “I have no idea what...
dawgnation.com
Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’
ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett and his ‘weird little dead leg thing’ have full attention of Ohio State defense
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett has made a number of defenders look foolish this season. Mainly it’s been with his arm, but when necessary, he’s shook defenders with his feet. He’s run for seven touchdowns this season, with ones against Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee being particularly highlight-worthy.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
dawgnation.com
Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
dawgnation.com
Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral moments from College Football Playoff media days
ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.
dawgnation.com
How injured Nolan Smith continues to help Georgia football win: ‘He’s been a huge help to everyone’
ATLANTA — Hours after his Georgia playing career had come to a halt, Nolan Smith was happy. Not with the torn pectoral injury that ended his senior season, but with the fact that someone finally got Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson down for a sack in Georgia’s 42-20 win.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football offensive line puts Joe Moore Award snub behind them: ‘We definitely talked about it’
ATLANTA — Broderick Jones admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the decision. Stetson Bennett made a public push for it, only for those calls to be ignored. For the second year in a row, Michigan took home the coveted Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
