Columbus, OH

dawgnation.com

Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game

ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field

The long awaited College Football Playoff contest versus Georgia is only a day away, and the intensity is really ramping up. Thanks to Ohio State’s social media efforts, fans have been able to see a glimpse into the team’s preparation throughout the week. While the content has been helpful, the excitement is causing a rush for this game to finally get here.
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
dawgnation.com

Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’

ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
The Spun

Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game

Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
dawgnation.com

Georgia All-American Jalen Carter opens up, ready to ’show the world’ what he can do

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter said “The Moment” this season against LSU just happened, and it continues to go viral with pictures, paintings and autograph seekers. There was Carter, a defensive tackle looking to make a play in the SEC Championship, and then Jayden Daniels, a quarterback unable to escape the grasp of perhaps the most dominant Georgia defender of all time.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
