You'd probably be a little creeped out if someone kept track of where you went each day over the holidays, right? Believe it or not, that's what Google and other companies routinely do online. Google offers many helpful apps, but if you have one of the tech giant's apps on your iPhone or Android device, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even if your Google account's location history is disabled, some Google apps could still be storing your location with a timestamp.

2 DAYS AGO