ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The 5 worst iPhones of all time

Apple debuted the original iPhone in 2007, and we’ve come a long way, as demonstrated by 2022’s iPhone 14 lineup. There are 38 total iPhones that have come out in 15 years, and more coming with each year that passes. But as great as the iPhone is as...
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
CNET

If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately

The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
CNET

5 Tips and Tricks to Make Your Android Phone Feel New Again

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Your Android phone is like your car -- it requires regular maintenance so you can identify any major issues, prevent future problems and keep it running at its best.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
CBS News

Best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPads

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best after-Christmas deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon.
BGR.com

MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
CNET

Google Probably Knows Where You Went for the Holidays. Here's How to Stop It

You'd probably be a little creeped out if someone kept track of where you went each day over the holidays, right? Believe it or not, that's what Google and other companies routinely do online. Google offers many helpful apps, but if you have one of the tech giant's apps on your iPhone or Android device, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even if your Google account's location history is disabled, some Google apps could still be storing your location with a timestamp.
9to5Mac

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on their phones

The popular messaging app WhatsApp is available for a variety of iPhone models and Android smartphones. However, from time to time, the Meta-owned platform drops support for older phones. In a few days, WhatsApp will stop working on dozens of smartphones, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. WhatsApp...
technewstoday.com

Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight

If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
game-news24.com

For the iPhone: The button “On” is a possibility

I can’t be alone in that fight, but aren’t you stupid when you want to turn your smartphone off? The Power button isn’t the one who doesn’t give that very basic function? Isn’t it a bit ridiculous to go over that simple button without the option Off?
Android Police

If you can't sync your Fitbit to a Samsung phone running Android 13, you aren't alone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is racing through its rollout of Android 13-based One UI 5 to eligible devices, thanks to its timely update schedule. Shortly after pushing the update to more recent releases, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung began rolling it out to its previous-generation foldable models as well as other supported phones. While the process did not encounter as many serious bugs as the One UI 4 release did last year, some Samsung phone users are now voicing their frustrations over a One UI 5 issue that is breaking the Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe sync on Samsung devices running Android 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy