BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden

A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad

Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
BBC

New Year Honours 2023: Brian May and Lionesses on list

Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted in a New Year Honours list that also celebrates the Lionesses' victory at Euro 2022. England captain Leah Williamson is made an OBE and teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White become MBEs. There is a knighthood for artist Grayson Perry too...
BBC

New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE

Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
The Independent

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ in hospital following car accident

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...
BBC

'I played against Pele and he never beat me'

Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
BBC

2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks

It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
BBC

Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager

Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...

