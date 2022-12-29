Read full article on original website
BBC
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
Blackpool v Sunderland selected for live international TV
Sunderland are on the TV again, but for most that means it will be a bit of a pain.
MCC and Victoria government inquire about hosting India-Pakistan Test at the MCG
CA confirms it would be up to the BCCI and PCB but said there is interest if it could ever be agreed to
Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh make it to our 2022 teams of the year
ESPNcricinfo's staff pick their Test, ODI, T20 and women's teams of the year
Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc reignites Mankad debate against South Africa in Boxing Day Test
It's cricket's greatest taboo topic, Aussie quick Mitchell Starc has reignited the Mankad debate after refusing to the controversial act despite a South African star being well out of his crease.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Brian May and Lionesses on list
Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted in a New Year Honours list that also celebrates the Lionesses' victory at Euro 2022. England captain Leah Williamson is made an OBE and teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White become MBEs. There is a knighthood for artist Grayson Perry too...
BBC
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘stable’ in hospital following car accident
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is “stable and undergoing scans” in hospital after being injured in a car accident.Pant fell asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes while driving alone and collided with the central reservation on a road in Uttarakhand, northern India, according to news channel NDTV.The 25-year-old was being treated in Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for cuts to his forehead as well as injuries to his knee, wrist, ankle and toe before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun.Media Statement - Rishabh PantThe BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and...
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
BBC
'I played against Pele and he never beat me'
Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list.
Cody Gakpo Contract Agreed And Medical Passed Ahead Of Liverpool Transfer
His contract with Liverpool will tie him to the club for the next five and a half years before its expiry date in June 2028.
