Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2023
The 28th look of Jil Sander’s pre-fall collection was a charming white dress that stood out for its simple silhouette that balanced a sporty feel in the wavy ajour junctions on the silk bustier, craftsmanship in the embroidered asymmetric skirt and its overall sense of effortless femininity — three key elements Lucie and Luke Meier poured into their latest effort.
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Pamella Roland Pre-Fall 2023
Pamella Roland is digging her heels into glitz and glam. For pre-fall, the designer took advantage of this opulent, post-pandemic moment and plunged into sequins, mirrored appliqués and draped chiffon with a collection inspired by old Hollywood. “We challenged ourselves to be innovative in our interpretation.…Whether it was with...
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2023
Mark Badgley and James Mischka have decades of meeting their customer at her big moments throughout her life and for pre-fall they chose to focus on arguably one of a woman’s biggest life events: the wedding. “Our girl loves these types of easy dresses in the summer,” Badgley said during a walk-through in their TriBeCa studio. Ideal for any number of outdoor weddings to come this summer, the duo zeroed in offering an elegant assortment of options for all types of wedding, cocktail party under the stars or summer soiree guests.
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Embraces Logomania in Fendi Sweater & Quilted Boots on Romantic Getaway in Aspen
Lauren Sanchez and her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, are enjoying a romantic couple’s trip in Aspen, Colo. this week. On Thursday, they were photographed walking around the streets of the resort town in coordinated style while decked in Fendi and Moncler. Sanchez cozied up arm in arm with Bezos decked out in designer wear down to her feet. She warmed up in a gray turtleneck sweater that featured the Fendi logo on the arms and upper body. The fitted piece also featured stark black stitching. The Fendi sweater was tucked neatly into high-waisted black ski pants with zipper pocket detailing and...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Festive in Kilt Skirt & Dinosaur Sweater With Sandal Heels for Coach’s New Holiday Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez was festively dressed for Coach’s new campaign. The brand is promoting its mini studio bag in a new holiday-themed video. Lopez’ Christmas-inspired ensemble was comprised of a red knit sweater with a T-Rex motif on the front. The $395 knit sweater was tucked into a red plaid skirt that was inspired by Scottish kilt. Both pieces were from Coach. Lopez wore a plethora of gold rings and hoops and, of course, carried a mini studio bag. View this...
Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1. Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit...
Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign
Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.” Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and...
Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
Heidi Klum Goes Green in Slouchy Lime-Colored Suit, Plunging Top & Strappy Sandals
Heidi Klum suited up in a lime green look, shared on her social media. The model posted to her Instagram on Monday showing off a bright-colored matching blazer and trousers. Her jacket featured a single-button closure and an oversized feel. Her paper-bag trousers featured a wide leg and a tie waist. Klum added a fitted black top under her jacket that added a bit of contrast to the pastel suit. Her strapless top featured a rounded scoop neckline that plunged. Klum added earrings but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Rosalia Slips on Slick Leather Boots & Sharp Heels While on Tour in Paris
Rosalía brought her edgy style to the stage while performing in Paris this week. On Wednesday, the “Catalina” singer performed in France, as seen in a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion, Rosalía wore a black and light tan paneled bodysuit beneath a matching cropped leather jacket. Completing her outfit was a matching miniskirt, featuring a flap silhouette that was cinched with a buckled waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA ROSALÍA (@rosalia.vt) “Being a popstar never lasts you but this tour I’ll always carry in the heart LOS MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR IS OVER radeTHANK YOU THANK...
Ashley Graham Glows in Corset Minidress & Crystal-Embellished Jimmy Choo Sandals
Ashley Graham was a scene in green in her latest Instagram post. The 35-year-old supermodel uploaded a series of carousel-style images along with a video, which sees her dancing to “Last Christmas” by Wham! In the photos, Graham strikes a model-worthy pose in a green satin minidress. The fun frock featured an asymmetrical caged strap, plunging neckline and corseted bodice. To keep warm during the chilly winter temperatures, she wore a grey and white graphic printed puffer coat. The outerwear featured puffy shoulder pads with oversized sleeves and a high neck. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A...
Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram. The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining. Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip. The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design....
