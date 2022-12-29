ETNA GREEN — Winona Powder Coating Inc. recently invested in a new powder coating system and a reverse osmosis water treatment system. “I am proud to announce the installation of our new Gema Magic brand powder coating system,” reports Jamie Visker, Winona CEO. “This new Gema system brings us superior powder application technology. It brings us quicker color changes and clean-up, reduces the amount of powder we use, prevents powder waste and really increases our ability to recycle. That, and it provides a cleaner and healthier environment for our employees.” He further states, “It’s more efficient and cuts our powder consumption by around $20,000 a month. At the same time, we added a new reverse osmosis water treatment system for much-improved water quality.”

ETNA GREEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO