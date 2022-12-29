Read full article on original website
Elkhart County Extension Homemakers To Host Annual Heritage Skills Classes
GOSHEN — In an effort to teach heirloom and family heritage skills, the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills Classes on Saturday, March 4, at the Home and Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 CR 34, Goshen. Full-day and half-day classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DreamOn Studios Partners With Warsaw Community Schools
WARSAW — DreamOn Studios and Warsaw Community Schools announced they have recently entered into a strategic and exciting new partnership that will allow high school students to take part in learning world-class video production and storytelling. This partnership answers a desire for Warsaw Community Schools to partner with local...
Operation Round Up Accepting Grant Applications Until Feb. 1
WARSAW — Every year, Kosciusko REMC, through their Operation Round Up program, awards grants during four application cycles: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1. The first deadline of 2023 is just a few weeks away. Support for Operation Round Up comes from local individuals and families....
Winona Powder Coating Invests In New Powder Coating System
ETNA GREEN — Winona Powder Coating Inc. recently invested in a new powder coating system and a reverse osmosis water treatment system. “I am proud to announce the installation of our new Gema Magic brand powder coating system,” reports Jamie Visker, Winona CEO. “This new Gema system brings us superior powder application technology. It brings us quicker color changes and clean-up, reduces the amount of powder we use, prevents powder waste and really increases our ability to recycle. That, and it provides a cleaner and healthier environment for our employees.” He further states, “It’s more efficient and cuts our powder consumption by around $20,000 a month. At the same time, we added a new reverse osmosis water treatment system for much-improved water quality.”
Author To Sign Award-Winning Book At Fables Books
GOSHEN — Author Karen B. Kurtz will sign her award-winning children’s book “Sophia’s Gift” on Jan. 6, at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., Goshen, during the Fire and Ice Festival. Find her in the children’s section from 6-8 p.m. Kurtz will also present...
Dream Again LLC Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Dream Again LLC is officially open for business. Dream Again is a life-coaching company providing coaching services to individuals who want to enjoy life again and for businesses who want to invest in their employees and reap sustainable benefits. Dream Again uses proprietary curriculum addressing 12 life...
Eleven Community Businesses Sponsor Grace College’s Disc Golf Course
WINONA LAKE — Eleven community businesses have donated to sponsor Grace College’s new pads and signs for its nine-hole disc golf course. Wildman, Tecomet, Silveus Insurance, ScoutIQ, Sacred Heart, H & D Insulation, Maumee Paint & Supply, Dream On Studio, Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce, Circle Disc Golf and Integrity Roofing are all sponsors of the course, which is free for the community to enjoy.
Milford Council Closes Out 2022
MILFORD — On Thursday, Dec. 29, Milford Town Council held an end-of-the-year meeting to tie up loose ends from 2022, including encumbering funds over to 2023 for use in ongoing projects. The council also approved the 2023 schedule for monthly public meetings: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the...
Lutheran Kosciusko Nurse Recognized With DAISY Award
WARSAW — Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital is proud to recognize the latest nurse to receive a DAISY Award for going above and beyond providing compassionate care. Shaylee Kelly, a registered nurse at LKH, was recently nominated by a patient’s family member for the DAISY Award. Patients, families and colleagues may nominate nurses for this award from any Lutheran Health Network hospital, RediMed or MedStat urgent care clinic or Lutheran Health Physicians practice.
Silver Lake Town Council Holds Year-End Meeting
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council held a year-end meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27, in which they discussed the budget for the upcoming year. The 2023 salary ordinance was approved and there was an appropriation for the marshal’s police equipment and SOG’s to be in accordance with state requirements regarding police pursuits.
McConnells’ Courthouse Coffee On The Square Opens Next Week
WARSAW — Sara McConnell grew up frequenting Courthouse Coffee in downtown Warsaw. Now she and her husband, Travis McConnell, have bought the former coffeehouse to operate as their own. The McConnells will open Courthouse Coffee on the Square next week at what is now Latte Lounge, the coffee shop...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
Newly Appointed Trooper Assigned To Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE — On Dec. 15, 11 probationary troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those 11 graduates, Probationary Trooper Blake Kugler was assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Kugler is a native of Steuben County. He currently resides in DeKalb County...
James D. Branson
James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Fire Victims
WARSAW — A GoFundMe account has been established for a Warsaw family who needs assistance after their house caught on fire Tuesday evening. Courtney Holt, Glen Douthitt, and three children were at the home on 3456 E. 100N when the fire started. In an interview with InkFreeNews, Holt said the residence’s lights went out after she plugged in a flashlight charger. Then, there were extremely loud electrical noises, followed by flames. She said she believes the fire was caused by faulty wiring.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
