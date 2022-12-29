ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
douglasnow.com

Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer

Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Police officers arrest, jail three on Christmas morning

On Christmas Day, three individuals were arrested by the Douglas Police Department after illegal substances were reportedly found in the suspect's pants legs during an on-person search, along with contraband discovered in the vehicle. A report states that on Christmas morning, at approximately 8:08 a.m., an officer pulled out of...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as "Baby Jane Doe," the young child's remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta

A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting. Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired...
DOUGLAS, GA
Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Domestic 'issue' leads to Douglas man's third arrest since August

Last week, local law enforcement responded to a residence in Douglas regarding a possible domestic issue involving two women. Two men at the home ended up being taken into custody on bench warrants. One of the men was Jarmall "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested for the third time since August. Jackson’s August arrest happened because someone posted a video of him choking another person in a car.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD arrests 56-year-old on bench warrant, aggravated assault charges

A man wanted on a bench warrant was recently arrested for the charge and on a count of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked a woman during a dispute. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on December 20, an officer responded to a residence on Cecil Way in Douglas after being informed of a possible assault. When the officer arrived, she was told that the suspect, 56-year-old Willie Thames of Douglas, was walking down the street away from his residence.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing, using 'Kemp Card'

A woman who was out on bond from a 2021 theft charge was recently taken back into custody after she allegedly stole a woman’s "Kemp Card" and then spent over $300 without the card owner's knowledge. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that on December 5, a...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident

Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021

A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VFD responds to Old Clyattville Rd. residence fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an Old Clyattville Rd. residence fire after a report was made of the fire. On Friday December 23, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1429 Old Clyattville Rd. The first fire unit arrived within seven minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence. Nineteen fire personnel responded to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time of the incident. One feline was located, deceased during search operations and one is believed to have escaped. No injuries were reported.
VALDOSTA, GA

