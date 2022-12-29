Read full article on original website
Related
douglasnow.com
Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer
Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
douglasnow.com
Police officers arrest, jail three on Christmas morning
On Christmas Day, three individuals were arrested by the Douglas Police Department after illegal substances were reportedly found in the suspect's pants legs during an on-person search, along with contraband discovered in the vehicle. A report states that on Christmas morning, at approximately 8:08 a.m., an officer pulled out of...
FDLE: Reward offered for information about 2017 homicide in Jasper
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and FDLE are asking the public for assistance in solving the case of a homicide that occurred in Jasper in 2017, offering a $50,000 reward.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
wfxl.com
Man arrested after wrecking stolen vehicle in Valdosta
A man is in custody after wrecking a stolen vehicle. On December 26, approximately 12 a.m., Valdosta police officers responded to the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive, after Lowndes County deputies found a vehicle and trailer registered to Freedom Axle wrecked. Police say the driver, later identified as 57-year-old...
WALB 10
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.
WALB 10
Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting. Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired...
Action News Jax
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
WALB 10
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
LCSO warns of pine straw landscaping scam
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a pine straw landscaping scam.
douglasnow.com
Domestic 'issue' leads to Douglas man's third arrest since August
Last week, local law enforcement responded to a residence in Douglas regarding a possible domestic issue involving two women. Two men at the home ended up being taken into custody on bench warrants. One of the men was Jarmall "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested for the third time since August. Jackson’s August arrest happened because someone posted a video of him choking another person in a car.
douglasnow.com
DPD arrests 56-year-old on bench warrant, aggravated assault charges
A man wanted on a bench warrant was recently arrested for the charge and on a count of aggravated assault after he allegedly choked a woman during a dispute. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, on December 20, an officer responded to a residence on Cecil Way in Douglas after being informed of a possible assault. When the officer arrived, she was told that the suspect, 56-year-old Willie Thames of Douglas, was walking down the street away from his residence.
douglasnow.com
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing, using 'Kemp Card'
A woman who was out on bond from a 2021 theft charge was recently taken back into custody after she allegedly stole a woman’s "Kemp Card" and then spent over $300 without the card owner's knowledge. A Coffee County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that on December 5, a...
wfxl.com
3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident
Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
valdostatoday.com
VFD responds to Old Clyattville Rd. residence fire
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an Old Clyattville Rd. residence fire after a report was made of the fire. On Friday December 23, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1429 Old Clyattville Rd. The first fire unit arrived within seven minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence. Nineteen fire personnel responded to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time of the incident. One feline was located, deceased during search operations and one is believed to have escaped. No injuries were reported.
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
Comments / 0