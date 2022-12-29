VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to an Old Clyattville Rd. residence fire after a report was made of the fire. On Friday December 23, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1429 Old Clyattville Rd. The first fire unit arrived within seven minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence. Nineteen fire personnel responded to bring the fire under control. No one was home at the time of the incident. One feline was located, deceased during search operations and one is believed to have escaped. No injuries were reported.

