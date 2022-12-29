Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
WDSU
Baton Rouge police search for officer accused in deadly chase
BATON ROUGE, La. — The search is on for a police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls. The girls were killed in a crash following a police chase. Baton Rouge Police say the incident started when Tyquel Sanders, 24, broke into...
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer to be charged in teens' deaths in crash during chase, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being arrested for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Addis officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday evening, WBRZ reported....
theadvocate.com
Addis police officer under investigation for crash during chase that killed two teens, DA says
The Addis police officer who struck and killed two teenage girls during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect is being investigated for his role in the Saturday crash, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said. Clayton's office will review dash cam footage and communications from the officer,...
wbrz.com
Addis police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent teens dead
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton. Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of...
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in...
theadvocate.com
Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
brproud.com
WBR police department involved in fatal New Year’s Eve crash offers condolences to families
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A police department in West Baton Rouge Parish has offered its condolences after officers were reportedly involved in a fatal crash that killed two high school students. On New Year’s Eve, a police chase began in Baton Rouge involving a car theft suspect and the...
KSLA
Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
wbrz.com
Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in Saturday police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:. "As...
brproud.com
Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
Comments / 1