ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Baton Rouge police search for officer accused in deadly chase

BATON ROUGE, La. — The search is on for a police officer who Baton Rouge investigators say contributed to the deaths of two teenage girls. The girls were killed in a crash following a police chase. Baton Rouge Police say the incident started when Tyquel Sanders, 24, broke into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man struck and killed on I-10 after running from police, BRPD says

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement. Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Man hit, killed on I-10; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders confirmed a man was hit and killed overnight on New Year’s Day. According to officials, Oscar Ruiz, 42, was hit on East I-10 near Perkins Road just before 4:50 a.m. Investigation shows that a MAPP located a stalled vehicle on I-10 West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy