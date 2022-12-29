i was confused when i first heard that there was use of pronouns outside of former vocabulary, due to grammar school when i was young. i started seeing people type up questions on the internet, then around that time, there was news headlines that people wanted to be referred to in third person. people asked me what i prefer, and i never had been asked that in so many places before. i do think it isn’t necessary to have new grammar lessons as if grammar does not exist. i do understand this bill, and there might be a way to communicate with people, but with there being new usage or grammar, if people say “i am different because i feel different,” and it is like “please say i am somebody else now,” it can be complicated. there can be situations when a person says “i don’t know what to think about who i am.”.. so, there could be some way to talk to them i suppose. if you look at someone and you don’t see them as they see themselves, it isn’t always hate or judgment. this being that they may see an aspect in themselves they don’t like.
Its ridiculous that a bill like this has to be put forth.
