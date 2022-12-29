Read full article on original website
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $100 million.
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no big winner
No one won the lottery game's top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565M for sixth time in history. When is the next drawing?
No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 14, lottery officials said.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million for last drawing of year
There's one last chance to win a huge Mega Millions jackpot in 2022. The last drawing of the year will take place Friday, Dec. 30, with a jackpot that has reached $640 million. The cash value is $328.3 million. It's the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to the Mega Millions news release.
