ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023

By Keza MacDonald
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxZZg_0jxXiYnM00

Dead Space

It’s not that much of an exaggeration to say that 2008’s Dead Space is to video games what Alien was to movies: ambitious, gory, frightening sci-fi horror that raised the bar for a whole genre. This remake involves some of the same talent, and will bring a skin-crawling classic to a new generation of players.
• PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, PC, 27 January

Kerbal Space Program 2

2015’s Kerbal Space Program had you helping an alien civilisation figure out how to get to the moon, with lots of explosions and physics-based mishaps along the way. The sequel has the wee green spacefarers going further, heading for the stars and establishing colonies. Expect an endearing and deceptively demanding space travel simulator.
• PC, PlayStation, Xbox, 24 February

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEt1A_0jxXiYnM00
Flight club … The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom screenshot. Photograph: Nintendo

The sequel to Breath of the Wild, widely considered one of the greatest games ever made, was always going to generate anticipation. Here, sword-wielding hero Link explores not just the continent of Hyrule, with all its cartoonish monsters, puzzle-filled dungeons, tantalising treasures and hidden secrets, but also the skies above.
• Nintendo Switch, 12 May

Starfield

A science-fiction role-playing game from the champions of emergent, player-led stories at Bethesda. Travel light years beyond our solar system in your own, custom-created spacefarer and find your own purpose among the stars. Those yearning for the glory days of Mass Effect will find much to look forward to here.
• Xbox Series X/S, PC, spring

Redfall

Vampires run amok, and not the sexy kind. A cooperative shooter where you must team up to vanquish creatures of the night on a Massachusetts island – and happily, you have your own supernatural abilities to take into combat. Will you be a magic-enhanced sniper, a gadget-loving cryptozoologist, or a telekinetic student?
• Xbox Series X/S, PC, spring

Lightyear Frontier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF0FO_0jxXiYnM00
Funny farm … Lightyear Frontier. Photograph: Amplifier Game Invest

A farming game with a difference: instead of laboriously hoeing and seeding by hand, you have access to a really cool robot. Suit up in your mech and you can water, harvest, build and landscape with ease – and the planet you’re cultivating has an intriguing history waiting to be uncovered.
• Xbox, PC, spring

Diablo IV

Fans of Blizzard’s demon-slaying, treasure-clicking, loot-accumulating hellish hack-and-slash series will be approaching Diablo IV with some trepidation, as it promises to steal many, many hours of your life. This is old-school D&D style dungeon-crawling fantasy – you can play a rogue, necromancer, sorceress, barbarian or druid – paired with terrifyingly compulsive game design.
• PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Pikmin 4

A game about tiny alien flower-creatures marooned in a garden, where you – an equally miniature spaceman – must muster them against the creatures and threats that lurk there. It offsets the calming environs of nature with the low-level stress of trying to keep your teensy charges from getting gobbled up by wildlife.
• Nintendo Switch

Street Fighter 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aB50T_0jxXiYnM00
Adventure mode … Street Fighter 6. Photograph: Capcom

One of the longest-running series of video games returns, inviting us to punch and kick each other in spectacular, Technicolor style. Features a Shenmue-inspired single-player adventure mode for the first time, alongside the usual player-versus-player tournaments, and a friendly simplified control scheme for newcomers.
• PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight is an exceptionally eerie and atmospheric dungeon-delver, in which you slowly uncover a subterranean world filled with weird insectoid beings that look darkly cute but will probably kill you. The movement and the fighting are just so crisp and balletic. This long-awaited sequel has no firm date, but I’d wager that this is its year.
• PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation

Thirsty Suitors

Returning to her home town, Jala must confront her disappointed parents and a phalanx of bitter exes in this stylish, interesting game about cooking, skateboarding and (literally) battling with your past. It’s got elements of Bollywood, Scott Pilgrim and cult rollerblading game Jet Set Radio, a combo that’s surely never been seen before.
• PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Dredge

You are a fisherman arriving in a strange new town. Everyone is suspiciously hostile, and they all warn you not to go out fishing at night. So you do, and the things that you catch start to become more … wrong. This Lovecraftian fishing game is mysterious and gently disturbing.
• Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC

Lies of P

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BG0b2_0jxXiYnM00
Stab in the dark … Lies of P. Photograph: Neowiz Games

A gothic-horror take on the Pinocchio folk tale from a Korean developer, which has you tracking down Geppetto and dismembering aggressive automatons on your quest to become a real boy. This has very obvious Bloodborne vibes, with its high challenge, Victorian looks and weighty, steampunky weaponry.
• PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Venba

In this story about a family’s immigrant experience in Canada, told through cooking and conversation, a Tamil woman brings an inherited cookbook with her to start a new life in a new country. It’s a game about the importance of food in culture, and as an expression of love.
• PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Mineko’s Night Market

Spend your days exploring a run-down island and rescuing cats in this Japanese-influenced indie game – then spend your nights selling whatever you find on your adventures to your neighbours at the market. Beautiful art and an absorbing rhythm of play imbue this long-awaited game with promise.
• Nintendo Switch, PC

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
SlashGear

Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
ComicBook

Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom

Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy