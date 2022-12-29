ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job

Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
MADISON, WI
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
STILLWATER, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy