10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma Sooners discuss loss to Florida State in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
A last-minute field goal saw Florida State top Oklahoma 35-32 in Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl. And that pushed the Sooners to 6-7 in Brent Venables' first season at Oklahoma, breaking the school's 23-year streak of winning seasons, dating back to Bob Stoops' first season as Oklahoma coach. But the effort was...
How Oklahoma 5-Star Peyton Bowen Quieted Himself and Everyone Else to Pick OU
After a controversial signing day flip, the Sooners' newest member cleared the air and explained how he was trying to please everyone else instead of following his heart.
New Texas WR Johntay Cook 'Really Doesn't Like OU'
Johntay Cook has high expectations for the Longhorns over the next few seasons, and that includes sweeping the arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
Oklahoma-FSU Cheez-It Bowl: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers their picks for Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl showdown between the Sooners and the Seminoles.
Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
Reactions from commitments and targets as the Seminoles finish the season with ten victories.
There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday. The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this...
Former Sooner Myles Tease signs with Tulsa Oilers Football
The Tulsa native played high school football at Booker T. Washington High School and was an All-District performer his senior year.
Luke Fickell details experience of coaching Wisconsin's bowl win over Oklahoma State shortly after taking job
Luke Fickell was on the sidelines with a headset helping coach Wisconsin in its 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over Oklahoma State at Chase Field in Phoenix. It was a unique experience for Fickell, who took the job earlier this month. Interim head coach Jim Leonhard — who will not return next season — and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram also helped run the show.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- Beasley makes move to Oklahoma
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on April 22, 2022. After a nine-year stint as part of the Senior Administration within the Mississippi State Athletics Department, Ruston native Leah Beasley has accepted a job as the Executive Athletics Director over External Engagement at the University of Oklahoma.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Mike Gundy Threatens To Revoke Reporter's Access Over Question
On Tuesday night the Oklahoma State Cowboys fell to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by a final score of 24-17. After the game, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was furious with a reporter's question. The reporter asked about potential staff changes, which sent Gundy off. "Do...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Oklahoma featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
247Sports
