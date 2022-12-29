ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

As a lifelong Dutch Bros. fan, I had to try their top drinks of 2022. Here's how it went

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7TZx_0jxXiUGS00

Drive past your local Dutch Bros. at pretty much any time of the day and you will likely see a line of cars wrapped around the parking lot. Stickers advertising the drive-thru coffee shop adorn teenagers' water bottles, laptops and even cars. But what is it about Dutch Bros. that inspires such a cult-like following from Arizonans?

Perhaps it is the exceptionally friendly baristas, or the fact that it's open late — some locations are even open 24 hours.

For me, growing up in suburban Peoria, Dutch Bros. played a big role in my teenage years. Shortly after my friends and I turned 16, all we wanted was to feel independent by staying out until midnight. But where? We were too young for bars and most stores and restaurants closed early.

You can't really have a bunch of 16-year-olds dancing and laughing loudly in a Starbucks at 11 p.m. Not only is the store not open that late, but it's also a completely different vibe.

Dutch Bros., on the other hand, welcomes the noise. This is not the cafe where you go to work or study. The music blares from inside the kitchen, where young baristas start up full conversations with people in the notoriously long drive-thru line. The wait times might seem like a deterrent to some, but for us, it was part of the experience.

When you're in high school and you just got your license, the first thing you want to do is pack your friends in the car and dance to your favorite songs blasting through the radio. The Dutch Bros. parking lot welcomes it and will top off your first foray into adulthood with an overloaded energy drink. Or you can park and walk up to the window, past circles of teens and young adults talking with their friends at the limited outside tables.

The 24-hour Dutch Bros. offered us a safe, legal place to go and be with other teenagers at night, and I think that's part of its appeal. That, and epic drinks.

Blue crab, brunch and plenty of pizza: 35 restaurants opened in metro Phoenix in November

My go-to order didn't make the top drinks of 2022 list

I love the Rebel energy drinks. With a moderate caffeine content, the Rebel is just enough to give me that extra boost of energy without giving me heart palpitations. In college, I would regularly swing by the Dutch location near ASU after a full day of classes before heading back home to write my thesis, revitalized by the combination of the sugary, blended energy drink and time spent bonding with the also-college-age baristas over drive-thru length conversations.

When Dutch Bros. revealed its top flavors of 2022, it was an apparent tie between the Flap Jack and the Peach Ring, two drinks I'd never ordered before.

I knew I had to try them.

What does the Dutch Bros. Flap Jack taste like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0GfI_0jxXiUGS00

The Flap Jack is a combination of salted caramel, white chocolate and vanilla. When I ordered mine, the barista recommended that I try it in a breve, so I did, and I got it blended. Immediately after my first sip, I noted that the most powerful taste was the caramel. But as a whole, I can see why it is called Flap Jack — it basically tastes like sweet, caramelly maple syrup.

Surprisingly, though, the sweetness was not overpowering. I actually think it might be one of my new favorite drinks.

What does the Dutch Bros. Peach Ring taste like?

The other top flavor was the "Peach Ring," which consists of white chocolate, passion fruit and peach drizzle. I ordered it in a blended Rebel.

My first sip tasted mostly like any other Rebel — Red Bull-esque with some faint additional sweetness. But after stirring it up a little bit with my straw, I started to "get it." It really does taste exactly like drinking a peach ring candy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIZVw_0jxXiUGS00

A new Dutch Bros. favorite

Between the Flap Jack and Peach Ring, I would honestly lean more toward the Flap Jack, which was surprising to me as I am a regular Rebel drinker. Maybe that's why the Flap Jack stood out more to me, since it was different. I can't think of a drink from anywhere else that tastes like it.

When it comes to Rebels, even though the Peach Ring delivered on its flavor promise, my favorites remain the classic Gummy Bear made with pomegranate, passion fruit, watermelon and grapefruit, and the now-discontinued strawberry and pomegranate Vampire Slayer.

Don't forget the soft top

Dutch Bros. also reported that in 2022, the chain sold 17.5 million drinks ordered with soft top, a whipped cream-like topping that doesn't melt and dissolve as quickly as the real thing.

My personal favorite drink to order with soft top is the seasonal Holly Jolly Rebel, which is a mix of pomegranate and vanilla with soft top and green sprinkles.

Whether I order my new favorite or a standby, I know Dutch Bros. is going to deliver the caffeinated boost of nostalgia I need. And that's totally worth the wait.

Welcome to Blue Rooster: How a Peoria family turned their backyard into a neighborhood farm stand and cafe

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com . Follow @EndiaFontanez on Twitter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: As a lifelong Dutch Bros. fan, I had to try their top drinks of 2022. Here's how it went

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene

The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care

Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

New Scottsdale hideaway nightclub offers après-ski winter vibes year-round

Old Town Ski Lodge, a uniquely chilled nightclub hideaway that offers a cozy winter aesthetic year round, is officially open upstairs at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Thoughtfully designed and newly created, Old Town Ski Lodge is an immersive destination experience that offers an escape from the heat of the Sonoran Desert to a comforting winter ski lodge. Bundle up at Old Town Ski Lodge for chilly hand-crafted après ski cocktails such as a Smores Martini, the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail (served in a thermos), a Jack Frost Martini and boozy snow cones, to name a few.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course

10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Meet Hershey! Puppy with heart condition needs a special fur-ever home

PHOENIX - A puppy in Phoenix is looking for a new home - but his heart condition will require an owner with a big heart themselves. Little Hershey certainly lives up to his name and is sweet as can be. The four-month-old Australian cattle dog mix loves to play, and he's currently housed at the Arizona Humane Society near 15th Avenue and Dobbins.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy