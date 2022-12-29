Kris Mayes wins attorney general race over Abe Hamadeh after recount, but margin narrows

Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes retained her lead over Abe Hamadeh in a recount in one of the tightest races ever in Arizona history, but her winning margin narrowed significantly in results announced Thursday morning.

Mayes, a Democrat, was certified the winner with 280 more votes than Republican Hamadeh, down from the 511-vote margin she had held in the official results.

Mayes said in a written statement after the court hearing: "I will say once again that I’m thankful to everyone who took their time to vote, and democracy is truly a team sport. I’m thankful for my campaign, transition and legal teams. I’m excited and ready to get to work as your next Attorney General and vow to be your Lawyer for the People. Onward …"

But Hamadeh made it clear he is not giving up. Hours after the recount results were released, he issued a statement calling for an inspection of "all of the ballots," noting more than 4,000 provisional ballots from the Nov. 8 election had not been counted.

Hamadeh was able to inspect a limited number of ballots during his challenge to the election results, but that made no difference in his legal battle. A Mohave County Superior Court judge tossed his case last week.

On Twitter, he called for a hand count . "A discrepancy this big in the recount calls for an inspection of ALL the ballots."

In another post on Twitter , he said, "My legal team will be assessing our options to make sure every vote is counted."

The recount results also affirmed wins by state schools superintendent-elect Tom Horne, a Republican, over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Liz Harris over fellow Republican Julie Willoughby in Legislative District 13 in the Southeast Valley.

Results were announced in a hearing before Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason, but not before Hamadeh's lawyer, Tim LaSota, sought to delay the announcement because he said there was a discrepancy in the recount results.

That suspicion was based on a tweet from a television reporter citing a rumor. Thomason denied the motion and proceeded to open the envelope containing the recounted results in all three elections.

"I can’t help but think of, for those of us who are old enough to remember, Johnny Carson," he said. That was a reference to the former late-night talk show host's portrayal of a mind reader who would hold a sealed envelope up to his temple and predict the contents.

Thomason then read out the recounted results, which showed the statewide candidates all picked up more votes than the official Dec. 5 canvass showed. However, the recount did not change the outcome of the contested AG and school superintendent races.

'Thankful': New Arizona Attorney General Mayes responds after recount affirms win

Biggest variance from original count came in Pinal County

Data provided later by the Secretary of State's office showed the biggest vote swings happened in Pinal County, where there was a 500-vote variance from the canvass returns and the recount.

That variance is what contributed heavily to the narrower margin in the attorney general race. Hamadeh picked up 427 votes statewide, while Mayes gained 196 votes. Pinal County accounted for 392 new votes for Hamadeh, or 92% of his statewide gain. Mayes picked up 115 new votes in Pima, which was 59% of her increased statewide tally.

The way the vote broke between the two candidates in the recount was very close to what happened in the results contained in the statewide canvass. Hamadeh got 58.67% of the Pinal vote in the recount, compared with 58.39% in the votes counted immediately after the election.

Most other counties showed discrepancies in single or double digits. For example, in Maricopa County, both Mayes and Hamadeh picked up 5 extra votes; in Pima County, Mayes gained none and Hamadeh lost two.

Pinal County officials said more than 500 ballots were not counted before the general election was certified and attributed the variance to "human error."

In a report to the Secretary of State, Pinal County Elections Director Geraldine Roll said the missing ballots were discovered while officials were investigating an Election Day issue with voter check-ins at some polling sites. The check-in stations weren’t properly scanning some driver’s licenses, so poll workers were calling voter registration officials to confirm that the voters were eligible to cast a ballot.

While looking into that issue, officials opened a box of ballots from a precinct. The canvass count reflected 422 ballots cast on Election Day from that precinct, but a hand count found 600. The officials selected other precincts to count and found other discrepancies.

Elections staff ruled out that additional ballots were added to the locked boxes of precinct ballots by reviewing video footage, Roll said. The team that counted the ballots was bipartisan, and video footage showed no evidence that they purposefully miscounted the votes.

The issue, Roll wrote, seemed to come down to paper jams that prevented some ballots from being read and operator errors. Mistakes made by staff while operating the county’s central tabulators resulted in at least one stack of ballots not getting counted and 63 ballots not being correctly sorted for adjudication.

Related: Judge denies Abe Hamadeh's election challenge in Arizona attorney general race

“The purpose of a recount is to ensure accurate vote totals are put forth, as it is reasonable to expect some level of human error in a dynamic, high-stress, deadline intensive process involving counting hundreds of thousands of ballots,” county officials said in a statement. “The recount process did what it was supposed to do — it identified a roughly five hundred vote undercount in the Pinal County election attributable to human error.”

Officials also noted the total variance between the initial certification and recount results was 0.35%, less than the recount margin set by state law at 0.5%. They said the county will continue to investigate the problem and report findings and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

“Our Board of Supervisors, who wholeheartedly believe in free and fair Elections, will leave no stone unturned to ensure future elections in Pinal County are conducted with the strongest, most failsafe procedures,” officials said.

'Every vote matters in our state'

"Our race was once again a reminder that every vote matters in our state and that democracy is truly a team sport," Mayes said Thursday afternoon at a news conference in which she addressed the closeness of the race and the recount.

Mayes criticized Hamadeh for his multiple election challenges, saying that they were "aimed at sowing doubt in the public's mind in our elections system."

She also condemned the Republican Party for undermining election results in Arizona and said that one of her responsibilities as attorney general is to get people to have more confidence in the state's voting system.

Victories for schools chief Horne, lawmaker Harris confirmed

The race for state attorney general had the narrowest margin heading into the recount, with Mayes winning by a 511-vote margin, or 0.03 percentage points, over Trump-endorsed Hamadeh in the initial tally.

The other two races were nowhere near as close but fell within the 0.5% percent margin that a new state law requires for an automatic recount.

Horne led incumbent Hoffman by 8,967 votes in the initial result from Nov. 8. That's a lead of 0.36 percentage points. The recount tally had Horne winning by 9,188 votes.

In Legislative District 13 in the southeast Valley, Republican House candidate Liz Harris held a 270-vote lead over fellow Republican Julie Willoughby. That's a margin of 0.4 percentage points. The recount tally had Harris winning by 275 votes.

Lawmakers widened the threshold for an automatic recount after the 2020 presidential election, when Joe Biden edged out then-President Donald Trump by 10,457 votes, or 0.3 percentage points.

The old standard was a tenth of a percent; the new law changed that to a half percentage point.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @maryjpitzl .

Sasha Hupka covers Maricopa County, Pinal County and regional issues for The Arizona Republic. Do you have a tip about county government or county services? Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter: @SashaHupka .

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara .

Support local journalism . Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kris Mayes wins attorney general race over Abe Hamadeh after recount, but margin narrows