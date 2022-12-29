ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Expunging your criminal record should be automatic, not an expensive time-suck

By Alia Toran-Burrell
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago

Arizona, in recent years, has taken modest steps to enable people to clear their criminal records – starting with a voter-approved initiative in 2020 and a new law, Senate Bill 1294 , set to go into effect in January.

Despite the progress, only a tiny fraction of those eligible have actually had their records cleared. In Maricopa County, for instance, approximately 500 petitions are filed each week . This is a drop in the bucket considering that up to 500,000 cannabis records may be eligible for clearance statewide.

So, what should be done?

Arizona should adopt a program of “automatic record clearance” that shifts the burden for clearing records from individuals to the state agencies with the skills, expertise and resources to tackle the challenge and deliver relief.Across the country, more than 15 states have implemented a version of automatic record clearance, whether through expansive “clean slate” laws or cannabis-related policies.

In doing so, Arizona will make government work better, reduce the burdens on state employees, and open the door to more economic and housing opportunities for residents of the state who currently face significant barriers posed by criminal records.

It's tough to clear a criminal record here

In May, the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found that resources for government-supported housing were harder to come by for Arizonans with a criminal background. In 2018, the Prison Policy Initiative estimated formerly incarcerated people have an unemployment rate of 27% and are 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general public.

The current system works like this – Arizonans who want to expunge, seal or otherwise set aside eligible records must petition the court and show why they are eligible for clearance. This takes an enormous amount of time, thousands of dollars in legal fees and considerable energy for people to obtain the relief they are due under the law.

Although states differ, the process often includes paying an application fee, fingerprint processing, notary fees and copy fees for court documents on top of costly legal fees.

Other states have created a better model

Meanwhile, in California, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, and other states, governors and legislatures have put in place a different model that allows criminal records to be cleared automatically and at scale. Essentially, the courts, the office of the attorney general and other law enforcement agencies use technology to proactively sort through the data to determine eligibility.

Not only is this more effective, but it also saves time, energy and money.

Investigation: Companies use immigrant labor with help from Arizona prisons

It’s also a policy that both Republicans and Democrats have adopted. In red and blue states alike, Code for America has worked shoulder to shoulder with government to design effective and practical automatic record clearance policies that strengthen state and local economies.

Most recently, Code for America worked with Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox to clear the records of 500,000 people and launched a pilot program with Clark County in Nevada.

3 best practices Arizona should consider

When exploring how to pursue, design and implement a successful record clearance policy, there are three best practices that policymakers in Arizona should keep in mind.

  • First, government-driven record clearance is the only way to ensure all eligible records get cleared. Filing a petition requires knowing one’s eligibility status and possessing resources that few have. State agencies can leverage technology to move past the inefficient petition-based system and toward automatic record clearance, without overburdening public servants.
  • Second, the government agencies and people who are responsible for implementing record clearance policies must be considered every step of the way. These are the people intimately aware of where criminal data is stored, what shape it is in, and how it can be moved across systems. Without their input, it is impossible to build technology that works.
  • Third, information regarding whether a record has been cleared must be made free, confidential, easy-to-understand and on-demand for impacted Arizonans. Otherwise, people will not fully be free from the hardships that accompany a criminal record. Policymakers should design automatic record clearance policies as an “end-to-end” service – making sure people know and understand that their records have been cleared and what opportunities that creates for them.

Arizona has made great strides when it comes to record clearance. But without replacing the burdensome petition-based system with a practical automatic record clearance policy, the state and its residents stand to lose out.

Republicans and Democrats can agree: When it comes to clearing criminal records and providing new economic opportunities to millions of Americans, the future is automatic.

Alia Toran-Burrell is Code for America’s program director of Clear My Record, where she leads partnerships and program strategies. Reach her at alia@codeforamerica.org .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Expunging your criminal record should be automatic, not an expensive time-suck

J M
1d ago

what a crock of crap.... criminals can have there records sealed so no employer can search it...or made public. just shows yes u got in trouble..but don't show why or the case load.. unfair...my friend had hers done for burglary with a weapon did her time an now had her file sealed to get a nursing job...and guess what..she steals from them too..lol

