Tucson, AZ

Arizona is famous for Sonoran hot dogs. This food trail takes you to some of the best

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
Nothing says Tucson like a bacon-wrapped hot dog tucked into in a warm bolillo roll, topped with pinto beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, mustard and mayonnaise.

A writer for Food and Wine recently revealed 13 of the coolest food trails in the U.S. and included Tucson's Sonoran hot dog trail on the list.

A food trail is a unique way to get to know a city's culture and history through food.

Tucson's Sonoran hot dog trail features 14 places, ranging from traditional food carts to fast-casual restaurants, to try the delicious cross-border street food including BK Tacos and the James Beard Award-winning El Guero Canelo. For more information on the food trail, see www.foodandwine.com/best-food-trails-america-6951542.

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

