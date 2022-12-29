This New Year's Eve tradition is going viral. Eating 12 grapes under a table, explained

Some social media users are spending the week leading up to New Year’s Day preparing to speed-eat a dozen grapes, sit under a table and run outside with a suitcase as soon as the clock strikes midnight to have a shot at good fortune next year.

This isn't an observance of one custom but, rather, the combination of various New Year's traditions — and TikTok users are desperate for all the good luck they can get heading into 2023.

One of several videos in which TikTokers show off the results of their 2022 manifestations is @kiekeeks' post in which she shared that nine months after eating grapes under a table in the first minute of this year she was engaged to her fiancée .

The tradition of eating one grape for each chime of the clock is mostly observed in Spain and some Latin American countries, but it has taken off on TikTok in the final week of 2022 as users share the love they found since devouring 12 grapes — usually under a table — within 60 seconds at the beginning of the year.

Why are people eating 12 grapes under a table?

According to an NPR article from 2012 , the New Year is celebrated in Spain by eating 12 green grapes for each toll of the clock, and eating the entire dozen while wearing red undergarments will bring good luck. Each grape is supposed to represent a month in the year.

“Eating one grape at each of midnight’s 12 clock chimes guarantees you a lucky year — if and only if you simultaneously ruminate on their significance," according to Atlas Obscura .

In some countries, such as Peru , people are known to dive under tables at the stroke of midnight — and might combine this with consuming grapes — in the hope that they will find a romantic partner in the coming year.

Some singles hope eating 12 grapes will help their love lives

TikTokers like @helenguillen might convince some people to sneak in a dozen grapes wherever they are celebrating New Year’s Eve, whether it’s a club, bar or party. Her video, in which she ate a bowl of red grapes under a dining table at the start of 2022, has racked up 7.5 million views .

She captioned the post, “My fam made fun of me for believing, but look who has the ring now.”

Not everyone will be partaking in the tradition, though. @Ambrosia_the_witch says she will be “on top of the table in a pentagram eating an apple, because I’d rather sacrifice myself to the gods than ever get married again.”

New Year’s Eve traditions are ‘getting out of hand’ on TikTok

As people chime in with their cultures’ New Year’s traditions, however, it’s adding up to an untenable number of things to do for those willing to try anything to ensure a great year. There’s also running outside with luggage — like @aphogee’s Dominican family — wearing underwear with symbolic colors and eating lentils, too.

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m gonna eat 12 grapes, eat a spoonful of black-eyed peas (and) a handful of greens with red underwear under the table, running down with a luggage down the street in 60 seconds,” @groovygrampa21 said in a video .

In a video, @chlo_chlo07 said , “This is ridiculous. This is getting out of hand. I don’t have the time; I don’t have the patience.”

“But I’m going to do it,” they added.

Eating for luck on New Year's: Why foods from black-eyed peas to grapes promise prosperity

