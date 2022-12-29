ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This New Year's Eve tradition is going viral. Eating 12 grapes under a table, explained

By KiMi Robinson, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QxaJ_0jxXiPqp00

Some social media users are spending the week leading up to New Year’s Day preparing to speed-eat a dozen grapes, sit under a table and run outside with a suitcase as soon as the clock strikes midnight to have a shot at good fortune next year.

This isn't an observance of one custom but, rather, the combination of various New Year's traditions — and TikTok users are desperate for all the good luck they can get heading into 2023.

One of several videos in which TikTokers show off the results of their 2022 manifestations is @kiekeeks' post in which she shared that nine months after eating grapes under a table in the first minute of this year she was engaged to her fiancée .

The tradition of eating one grape for each chime of the clock is mostly observed in Spain and some Latin American countries, but it has taken off on TikTok in the final week of 2022 as users share the love they found since devouring 12 grapes — usually under a table — within 60 seconds at the beginning of the year.

Why are people eating 12 grapes under a table?

According to an NPR article from 2012 , the New Year is celebrated in Spain by eating 12 green grapes for each toll of the clock, and eating the entire dozen while wearing red undergarments will bring good luck. Each grape is supposed to represent a month in the year.

“Eating one grape at each of midnight’s 12 clock chimes guarantees you a lucky year — if and only if you simultaneously ruminate on their significance," according to Atlas Obscura .

In some countries, such as Peru , people are known to dive under tables at the stroke of midnight — and might combine this with consuming grapes — in the hope that they will find a romantic partner in the coming year.

Some singles hope eating 12 grapes will help their love lives

TikTokers like @helenguillen might convince some people to sneak in a dozen grapes wherever they are celebrating New Year’s Eve, whether it’s a club, bar or party. Her video, in which she ate a bowl of red grapes under a dining table at the start of 2022, has racked up 7.5 million views .

She captioned the post, “My fam made fun of me for believing, but look who has the ring now.”

Not everyone will be partaking in the tradition, though. @Ambrosia_the_witch says she will be “on top of the table in a pentagram eating an apple, because I’d rather sacrifice myself to the gods than ever get married again.”

New Year’s Eve traditions are ‘getting out of hand’ on TikTok

As people chime in with their cultures’ New Year’s traditions, however, it’s adding up to an untenable number of things to do for those willing to try anything to ensure a great year. There’s also running outside with luggage — like @aphogee’s Dominican family — wearing underwear with symbolic colors and eating lentils, too.

“I’m trying to figure out how I’m gonna eat 12 grapes, eat a spoonful of black-eyed peas (and) a handful of greens with red underwear under the table, running down with a luggage down the street in 60 seconds,” @groovygrampa21 said in a video .

In a video, @chlo_chlo07 said , “This is ridiculous. This is getting out of hand. I don’t have the time; I don’t have the patience.”

“But I’m going to do it,” they added.

Eating for luck on New Year's: Why foods from black-eyed peas to grapes promise prosperity

Reach the reporter at kimi.robinson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: This New Year's Eve tradition is going viral. Eating 12 grapes under a table, explained

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

5 foods that are traditionally eaten for luck in the New Year

New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
Parade

The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists

Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
Popculture

Spinach Recalled

Yet another spinach recall has hit the market. On Dec. 17, Coles Supermarket issued a sweeping recall of various spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material. Due to the recall, shared by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy